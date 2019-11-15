Asian Insider Nov 15: Seoul is wealthy says Esper, Hong Kong recession, Jakarta bans e-scooters

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: America and Seoul talk peace but differences remain; Hong Kong slips into recession for the first time in a decade; a crucial by-election in Malaysia; Jakarta bans e-scooters; the most beautiful city in Asia and more.

SEOUL, WASHINGTON AND A RUPTURED INTEL-SHARING PACT

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper's discussions with South Korea's defence chiefs in Seoul today turned the spotlight on the changing nature of this alliance. At the meetings, Washington urged Seoul to pay more for US troops stationed in the country, review the joint military drills they've been doing and prevent an intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan from lapsing - on Nov 23. Will Seoul listen?

HONG KONG SLIPS INTO RECESSION

The city facing protests, since June, has slipped into recession for the first time in a decade, government data confirmed. The US-China trade war also contributed. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Justice Minister Teresa Cheng fell as she was heckled by a crowd of pro-democracy protesters in London. China called it an "appalling attack" and demanded protection for her.

HOPE, FROM WASHINGTON, ON US-CHINA TRADE WAR

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow shared his optimism about a trade deal with China. “We’re getting close,” he told an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. “The mood music is pretty good, and that has not always been so in these things.” But he didn't say when it could happen.

CRUCIAL BY-ELECTION IN JOHOR

Residents of Tanjung Piai, in Johor, close to the Malaysia-Singapore border, are due to pick a new MP on Saturday. And all eyes will be watching to see how the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition performs. The seat is held by an Umno candidate, who is confident of holding on to it.

JAKARTA TO BAN E-SCOOTERS, AFTER SINGAPORE

Jakarta's transportation agency has decided to ban e-scooters on pavements, pedestrian bridges and roads, after two people died in accidents. Electric scooters were banned from footpaths in Singapore earlier this month, and those flouting rules can be fined.

RUSSIAN MISSILES FOR INDIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will deliver S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India that New Delhi bought last year, despite US objections and a warning that it could invite sanctions. India has said it needs the weapons to build its defences against China.

AUSTRALIA BRACES FOR BUSH-FIRE THREAT: Australia braced itself for strong winds that could whip up bush fires in two states over the weekend and add to a toll of more than 270 homes destroyed and a million hectares of land ravaged during the past week. The country's weather bureau warned that winds and lightning strikes increase the threat to communities across two states on the country's east coast, which have been ravaged by fire since last Friday.

SINGAPORE IS ASIA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL CITY: The Republic has been named the 11th most beautiful city in the world and the best in Asia, in a list of 50 cities compiled by Canada-based online travel agency Flight Network. Topping the list is Paris, with New York and London in second and third place.

