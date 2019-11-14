Asian Insider Nov 14: China urges tariff cancellation, Japan emperor's night with goddess, Skin from a printing machine

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: China calls for a roll-back of tariffs for phase one of trade deal; US to consider scaling back joint military drills with Seoul; weekday disruptions persist in Hong Kong; Japan’s Emperor set to complete last major enthronement ritual; scientists in Singapore attempt to print ‘human skin’ and more.

CHINA CALLS FOR TARIFF CANCELLATION FOR PHASE ONE OF TRADE DEAL, AS GROWTH SLOWS FURTHER

China has reiterated that it wants a roll-back of tariffs if its ongoing trade war with the United States is to be resolved. This was mentioned at a regular briefing by the Chinese commerce ministry earlier today, in an indication that differences still persist between Washington and Beijing on their trade dispute. The statement comes even as China’s economic growth fails to match expectations.

Find out more:

China's economy grinds lower as October indicators miss forecasts

US-China Trade War: Will it be a deal?

Uncertainty persists despite Trump's comments that US and China close to trade deal

China and the US: Deep-seated differences remain

US-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue: Source

US TO CONSIDER SCALING BACK JOINT DRILLS WITH SEOUL AFTER PYONGYANG PROTESTS BREACH OF SINGAPORE SUMMIT DECLARATION

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has hinted that Washington might consider scaling back its joint military exercises with Seoul. This follows Pyongyang's protests against the drills, which it says are preparations for an invasion. The US and South Korea are due to carry out a combined air exercise next month. The move also follows Washington's demand that Seoul pay for the US troops stationed in the country.

Go deeper: A $5b bill and Japan tensions in focus as US defence heads visit South Korea

HONG KONG PROTESTERS DISRUPT WEEKDAYS

Hong Kong has seen many violent days since the unrest began in June but the disruption this week has taken things to a new level - with protesters persisting in disrupting weekdays and bringing the city to a standstill, for a fourth straight day - and raising fears of what may come next. Schools in the city have been suspended till Nov 17, universities have cancelled classes and companies have been telling people to go home.

Read the latest:

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's late-night meeting was 'nothing special', says city's No. 2 official

Flaming arrows and petrol bombs: Inside Hong Kong protesters' 'weapons factories'

JAPAN EMPEROR'S NIGHT WITH GODDESS IN LAST ACCESSION RITE

As one of the final accession rituals, Japanese Emperor Naruhito will be ushered into a dark wooden hall tonight (Thursday night) to spend a night with a sun goddess. But this has riled critics who say it smacks of the country's militaristic past and violates the constitutional separation of religion and the state.

Read more:

Imperial couple draw enthusiastic crowd in parade

In ancient throne ritual, Japanese emperor vows to fulfil duty

Masako blossoms in role of Japan's Empress

NOW PRINTING: 'HUMAN SKIN'

Scientists in Singapore say they can now print a piece of skin - about the size of a thumbnail - using a printing machine. And the in-vitro skin has the same chemical and biological properties as human skin.

Read more:

Human protein being used to grow human skin

Singapore team's tiny device can make human skin that can help reduce commercial animal-testing

IN OTHER NEWS

SUU KYI IN ROHINGYA LAWSUIT: In the first case of its kind, democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi has been named, together with other top Myanmar officials, in a case for crimes against Rohingya Muslims, filed in Argentina. The lawsuit has been submitted by Rohingya and Latin American human rights groups under the principle of "universal jurisdiction".

INDIA TO REVIEW ALLOWING WOMEN TO TOP TEMPLE: India's Supreme Court is to appoint a seven-judge bench to review calls for the overturning of a 2018 ruling that allowed women to enter Kerala's famous Sabarimala temple. The move will likely anger women who pushed hard to be allowed to go to the temple.

CAMBODIA'S SAM RAINSY MOVES FROM KL TO JAKARTA: Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy has landed in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur, as he persists in his effort to return to his home country to rally the opposition. His bid to do so is testing Asean's principle of non-interference, in matters of its neighbouring countries.

ASEAN IS WORLD'S WORST OCEAN POLLUTER: This is coming from the United Nations. Their report says the region is a major contributor to land-based plastic waste leaking into the world's oceans - with more than half coming from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

