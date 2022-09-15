Asian Insider: ‘No limits’ friendship | Megabucks in metaverse

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan, their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. We also dive into the trillion-dollar metaverse industry, and examine how this next tech wave is unfolding across the region.
Xi-Putin meeting
All eyes this week are on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with both men having described their ties as a friendship with “no limits.” As part of his first overseas trip since the pandemic, Mr Xi is in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and will meet Mr Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the leaders’ summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Mr Putin last week also formally met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has been shut out of meetings of the regional bloc Asean. That show of support not only burnishes the military government’s legitimacy, writes Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee, it could also ease Myanmar’s financial struggles.
Praise for Xi ahead of congress
Philippines wants more active role in Asean
Commitment to US trade not meant to exclude China
The conclusion of the first talks under the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) may have underscored the commitment of Asian nations to engage with the United States on trade, but experts tell our Washington-based correspondent Charissa Yong that that willingness should not be viewed as an effort to exclude China.
Still, IPEF member countries like South Korea will have to carefully navigate the path of economic diplomacy, writes Chang May Choon in the latest edition of Power Play. Seoul exports much of its semiconductors to China but also relies on the US for advanced chip technology.
Taiwan's fraught bid to join trade pact
For sale: Security in the Pacific islands
Dive into the metaverse
Virtual reality is big business in Asia, with the global industry estimated to be worth $1.1 trillion by 2024.Our latest edition of ST Asian Insider examines the craze for the metaverse, which has been built to engage music fans, promote shopping malls, even visit Shaolin temples. But there can be real-world dangers, as gamers in the Philippines and victims of abuse and harassment have found out.
Watch: Riding the new tech wave
Remnants of the Raj
The Queen is dead, long live the King. In this week’s Speaking of Asia column, associate editor Ravi Velloor looks at Asia’s complicated relationship with its colonial past and how different countries have dealt with remnants of the British empire.
Najib’s prison woes
Malaysia’s disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak was hospitalised this week, after his daughter alleged he suffers from chronic stomach ulcers and had fallen ill in prison. Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were also stripped of titles bestowed on them by the Selangor palace following their convictions for graft.
Fossil fuels
The majority of people in Asean want their countries to phase out coal consumption either immediately or by 2030, an annual survey conducted by Singapore’s ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute has shown, reports Cheryl Tan. More than 60 per cent of those surveyed want their countries to stop building new coal plants immediately.
It’s cleaner than coal, but is natural gas good for the environment? ST breaks down the facts in the latest edition of the Green Pulse podcast with Audrey Tan and David Fogarty.
Ginza glam; Bollywood boycott
Tokyo’s upmarket shopping district Ginza has evolved to welcome more casual stores mirroring Singapore’s own Orchard Road makeover into a lifestyle hub, reports Japan correspondent Walter Sim in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.
Meanwhile in India, a series of Bollywood film flops has roused fears that a Twitter trend of boycotting actors and their movies is to blame, writes Rohini Mohan.