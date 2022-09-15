Asian Insider: ‘No limits’ friendship | Megabucks in metaverse

All eyes this week are on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with both men having described their ties as a friendship with “no limits.” As part of his first overseas trip since the pandemic, Mr Xi is in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and will meet Mr Putin in Samarkand on the sidelines of the leaders’ summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Mr Putin last week also formally met Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has been shut out of meetings of the regional bloc Asean. That show of support not only burnishes the military government’s legitimacy, writes Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee, it could also ease Myanmar’s financial struggles.

Read more:

Praise for Xi ahead of congress

India-China rivalry on the up

Philippines wants more active role in Asean

READ MORE HERE