Asian Insider: New temple boosts Modi's re-election bid | Sleepless in Japan

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
15 min ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week bolstered his image as a strong nationalist leader of the nation’s majority Hindus, when he led the consecration ceremony for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

It will take another four years before construction is completed, but analysts tell bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy that the temple ceremony unofficially kicked off the 2024 election campaign for Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The upcoming polls have also unleashed a wave of competitive religiosity amongst BJP’s rivals, notes associate editor Ravi Velloor.

In politics elsewhere, Thai opposition figure Pita Limjaroenrat was cleared to return as a Member of Parliament after a court ruled he had not contravened rules barring lawmakers from holding shares in a media company. His Move Forward party however faces another legal hurdle next week, when a court will decide if the party’s bid to amend the lese majeste law amounts to an attempt to overthrow the monarchy.

We also look at Myanmar this week – with Debarshi Dasgupta reporting on the controversy over India’s decision to fence up the border with its eastern neighbour, and Lim Min Zhang assessing China’s role and interests in maintaining peace in Myanmar.

For a change of pace, read Jonathan Pearlman’s piece on killing trees for a view, and Walter Sim’s story on the lengths people go to for a decent night’s shut-eye.

Temple consecration gives Modi campaign a boost

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already seen as the front runner in the upcoming general election.

The rise of a second republic

Can Taiwan party Kuomintang revive its fortunes?

The party is suffering post-election blues after three successive losses in the presidential polls.

Lai faces early test from China

Indonesia’s poll candidates use Israel-Hamas war to score points

Expressing solidarity with Palestinians could stir up tensions, warn analysts.

K-pop campaign sets social media abuzz

Political corruption still an issue

High heels and new hairdo: Kim Jong Un’s daughter’s new look fuels succession talk

Kim Ju Ae represents the fourth generation of the powerful Baekdu lineage.

China’s likely next foreign minister

India’s move to fence Indo-Myanmar border draws opposition

Many communities in north-east India rely on the free movement regime to sustain deep cross-border links.

China secures its interests in Myanmar

It’s complicated: What’s behind the Iran-Pakistan strikes

A festering border insurgency and upcoming elections in Pakistan made for a combustible combination.

Becoming a Middle East superpower

Sleep-starved Japanese pursue quality slumber

The domestic sleep industry is forecast to grow from 1.3 trillion yen (S$11.8 billion) in 2021 to 5 trillion yen by 2030.

Japan’s trends for 2024

