Asian Insider: Najib's final graft appeal | World's going nuclear?

Malaysia’s top court begins hearing former prime minister Najib Razak’s appeal to overturn his corruption conviction and a 12-year jail sentence related to the 1MDB scandal after the Federal Court rejected his bid for a retrial.

Najib’s defence team has chosen not to present oral arguments to the Federal Court, after the court rejected the ex-PM lawyer’s eleventh hour attempt to discharge himself in a bid to postpone Najib’s trial.

Meanwhile, the fallout over the RM9 billion Littoral Combat Ship scandal continues to reverberate with protests and calls for royal inquiries, while former navy chief Ramli Nor, in his capacity as managing director of contracted firm Boustead Naval Shipyard, became the first person to be charged with graft in relation to the deal.

A government investigative report on the project has been declassified in line with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's pledge to carry out a public and transparent probe but experts say it is a high-risk gambit that could backfire on ruling party Umno and the government, writes Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez.

