Asian Insider: Najib in jail | Chugging along the Laos-China Railway

US-China ties have reached a new boiling point since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. A group of panellists at a recent discussion urged both Washington and Beijing to relook the competition between them to avoid serious miscalculations that could send the world down a dangerous path.

Within the US, Mrs Pelosi trip to the island highlights the tensions between Congress and the White House on their ties with Taipei, and greater discord looms with new legislative measures in the works as well as the upcoming mid-term elections, writes US correspondent Charissa Yong in the latest Power Play column.

Meanwhile in India, over 23,000 students are still unable to return to China to resume their studies, even as Covid-19 border curbs ease, leading some to question whether soured diplomatic relations had contributed to the students' plight.

