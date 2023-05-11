Asian Insider: Myanmar looms over Asean Summit | Taiwan’s artisans keep tradition alive

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
18 min ago

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, the crisis in Myanmar took centre stage at the gathering of Asean leaders in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Just days before the 42nd Asean Summit, a convoy of the region's diplomats and aid workers travelling in Myanmar’s Shan state came under attack, which some analysts say could be a “deliberate” attempt by the assailants to stir trouble and warn Asean against meddling in the country’s crisis. 

Other highlights of the meeting included the adoption of a roadmap for Timor-Leste’s entry into the regional bloc and discussion on growing tensions in the South China Sea.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha skipped the summit to campaign for his new party instead, as rallies ramp up for Sunday’s general election. The polls are shaping up to be a showdown between pro-military parties like his United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath, against pro-democracy factions like Pheu Thai and Move Forward. The race for votes is also playing out online, with videos on social media ranging from a tutorial on how to tie a loincloth to a clip showcasing Mr Prayut’s softer side.

Indonesia notes slow progress on Myanmar peace plan but urges Asean to stay united

Asean’s five-point consensus plan to help resolve Myanmar’s crisis still serves a purpose, says Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

More on the summit:

Asean’s a life raft in troubled world

The risks that rise when hotlines between the US and China go cold

Two hotline agreements were signed between China and the US, but the Chinese are not picking up the phone.

More on regional security: 

Nato sets up shop in Asia

Change versus continuity: Which way will Thailand vote on Sunday?

Polls pit pro-democracy parties against those that instigate military coups.

More on the Thai election:

“Love me for a long time”: Rallies ramp up

Reforming Indonesia’s terrorists

Former militants strive to turn the page as they go from running guns to raising quails.

More on terrorism:

Singapore cannot let its guard down

Japan-South Korea ties are back on track

PM Fumio Kishida’s visit to Seoul sets in motion a resumption of “shuttle diplomacy”.

More on this: 

Diplomatic wins mark Yoon's first year

Taiwan’s handmade industry keeps tradition alive

From painting movie posters to making feather dusters, these artisans hold on to age-old practices.

Another interesting read:

South Korea's 40-year-old brides

