Asian Insider: Myanmar looms over Asean Summit | Taiwan’s artisans keep tradition alive

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, the crisis in Myanmar took centre stage at the gathering of Asean leaders in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Just days before the 42nd Asean Summit, a convoy of the region's diplomats and aid workers travelling in Myanmar’s Shan state came under attack, which some analysts say could be a “deliberate” attempt by the assailants to stir trouble and warn Asean against meddling in the country’s crisis.

Other highlights of the meeting included the adoption of a roadmap for Timor-Leste’s entry into the regional bloc and discussion on growing tensions in the South China Sea.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha skipped the summit to campaign for his new party instead, as rallies ramp up for Sunday’s general election. The polls are shaping up to be a showdown between pro-military parties like his United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath, against pro-democracy factions like Pheu Thai and Move Forward. The race for votes is also playing out online, with videos on social media ranging from a tutorial on how to tie a loincloth to a clip showcasing Mr Prayut’s softer side.