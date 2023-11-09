Asian Insider: MNCs say goodbye HK, hello S’pore | Risk of terror attacks in Indonesia

Dear ST reader,

One month after a Hamas incursion sparked a deadly military response by Israel, repercussions of the war continue to be felt beyond the Middle East. Jonathan Eyal analyses how a broader regional conflict would spook energy markets and affect the world economy.

In Indonesia, Hariz Baharudin looks at how heightened tensions arising from the Israel-Hamas war and the upcoming contentious presidential election have created a volatile environment that could inflame emotions. This increases the risk of terror attacks.

Goodbye Hong Kong, hello Singapore: While the Chinese-ruled city has gone all out to woo back investors and professionals after the pandemic, Magdalene Fung reports on how many big MNCs have already relocated their operations elsewhere.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese went viral on Chinese social media after he was seen wearing shorts and a green-and-gold Australian women’s soccer team jersey as he took a morning walk in Shanghai. Jonathan Pearlman looks at how the first visit of an Australian premier to China since 2016 heralds a return to normalcy in bilateral ties.

How many hours are you working this week? In India, a debate is raging over what constitutes a productive work culture, after a senior tech executive said young people need to work at least 70 hours a week to make the country an economic powerhouse. Nirmala Ganapathy reports.