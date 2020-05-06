Asian Insider, May 6: Federal-state tensions in M'sia, China-Hong Kong, jobs wiped out

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysia's Industry Minister Azmin in a tussle with Penang, Sabah CMs on easing MCO, China calls Hong Kong protesters ‘political virus’, Beijing’s successful push to build a permanent space station, jobs wiped out, Duterte shuts down ABS-CBN, and more.

AZMIN'S LAWSUIT THREAT, INEQUITY COMPLAINTS AS M'SIA TRIES CONTAINING CORONAVIRUS

Malaysia's second most important leader in the Cabinet is getting flak from chief ministers of two states over his insistence that they ease lockdowns in line with the federal government's directive.

International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali, who said state governments could face lawsuits from businesses should they insist on continuing the movement curbs, has been slammed by the chief ministers of Sabah and Penang. The two have said saving lives is more important for them at the moment.

The retorts reflect building federal-state tensions in the country as Kuala Lumpur struggles to contain coronavirus infections. The country's cumulative total, as of today, was 6,428 cases and 107 deaths.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's call for all economic sectors to reopen with precautions has resulted in eight of Malaysia's 13 states easing the movement control order (MCO), imposed on March 18.

Meanwhile, in another development, a Malaysian single mother has accused the government of double standards while dealing with those breaking the MCO. The woman, who spent eight days in jail for breaching the order, has questioned why the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his son-in-law were sentenced to just a RM800 fine (S$263) each for the same offence.

BEIJING CALLS HONG KONG PROTESTERS 'POLITICAL VIRUS'

China issued another stern warning today to Hong Kong protesters saying the city would never be calm as long as they are not removed.

In words that were much stronger than its previous warnings, Beijing condemned the actions of the protesters as "a political virus in Hong Kong society" and a big enemy to "one-country-two-systems", in a statement issued by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office.

The statement warned that China’s central government will not sit idly by “with this recklessly demented force in place” raising fresh concern of further instability in the Asian financial hub.

CHINA GETS CLOSER TO ITS PERMANENT SPACE STATION DREAM

China successfully launched its largest carrier rocket, moving closer to its aspiration to have a permanent space station by 2022 and send humans to the Moon, a feat achieved by the United States.

The new rocket - Long March 5B - is expected to play a key part in helping China realise its goals. It carries a next-generation spacecraft that can carry up to six astronauts to the space station.

Reports say that if all the trials go well, it is expected that there will be about 12 flight missions to construct the space station.

THOUSANDS OF JOBS TO GO IN TRAVEL INDUSTRY

Home-sharing platform Airbnb became the latest to announce it was slashing 1,900 jobs spread across the company's global operations with coronavirus making it one of the most harrowing years for the San Francisco based firm, that has significant operations in Asia.

General Electric and Virgin Atlantic have announced job cuts in recent days. GE said Monday it was slashing 10,000 jobs in the aviation sector as part of its efforts to reduce its aviation employment numbers by 25 per cent. While British carrier Virgin Atlantic said it was cutting 3,000 jobs - around a third of its staff - with the pandemic grounding air travel worldwide.

There's more to come. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimated, in March, that up to 50 million jobs could be at risk, due to coronavirus with Asia among the worst affected.

DUTERTE GOVT SHUTS DOWN ABS-CBN

President Rodrigo Duterte's government came in for criticism as it shut down leading broadcaster ABS-CBN after its 25-year congressional franchise expired.

ABS-CBN's TV channel is watched by two out of five Filipinos, or about 40 million people, writes Philippine Correspondent Raul Dancel. And many of its news anchors and reporters have gone on to hold political positions. But the President has accused the group of siding with his political enemies.

IN OTHER NEWS

INDIA TO LAUNCH BIGGEST REPATRIATION EFFORT: India is set to stage its biggest evacuation operation from tomorrow to allow 200,000 citizens stranded in different countries to return home, reports India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy. The first phase will continue for a week during which people from a dozen countries will have the option to take flights back.

SAMSUNG HEIR WILL NOT HAND OVER TO CHILDREN: Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee, who is embroiled in a bribery scandal involving South Korea's impeached president, sought to restore faith in the company by announcing he will not hand over management rights to his children.

DISNEY TO REOPEN SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND NEXT WEEK: Although Walt Disney Co estimated that the pandemic slashed its profits by US$1.4 billion (S$1.98 billion), the company said it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland to a reduced number of visitors from May 11.

