Asian Insider, May 27: Hong Kong flare-up, Jokowi orders troops to enforce ‘new normal’ in Indonesia, cyber-bullying in Japan

In today’s bulletin: Protests in Hong Kong, Indonesia deploys troops as concerns about coronavirus infections rise, China goes all out to win Covid-19 vaccine race, energy investments drop, cyber-bullying in Japan, and more.

HONG KONG FLARES UP

The city of Hong Kong was on the edge again as riot police fired pepper pellets on hundreds gathered in central shopping hubs to oppose Beijing's proposed national security law and the national anthem Bill, due to be read a second time, and arrested close to 300 people.

Netizens have called for more protests tonight while more than 30 trade unions have called for a strike against the move, reports Hong Kong Correspondent Claire Huang. Local media reports said around 20 of the pro-government lawmakers stayed overnight on Tuesday in the Legco to prevent the recurrence of June 12, the second reading of the now scrapped extradition Bill, where protesters surrounded the building and no one could get in or out.

The flare-up in the city comes on the eve of a vote on China's proposed security legislation, in Beijing. Once it comes into effect, the new law would ban acts that "split the country", subvert state powers or organise terrorist activities. A seven-point draft submitted to China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress last week is tabled for a vote tomorrow, the final day of the annual parliamentary meetings, reports China Correspondent Elizabeth Law.

Meanwhile, tensions over the future of Hong Kong were mounting internationally as well. China warned the United States that will take "every necessary measure" to protect its interests after a top White House adviser warned that Washington might revoke Hong Kong's special trading privileges if the Chinese government enacted the national security law.

Alongside, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has also indicated Taipei may revoke the special status it extends to Hong Kong, in a move that is likely to anger China.

PRESIDENT JOKOWI DEPLOYS TROOPS TO BATTLE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered troops to be deployed in East Java, a province that is home to 40 million people, witnesses a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

This follows the deployment of almost 350,000 security personnel a day earlier to monitor public transport, shopping malls and tourism sites in regions with a partial lockdown. And follows preparations to ease lockdowns further even though observers have cautioned about a potential second wave as hundreds of thousands of people return to cities after marking the annual Muslim festival Eid-al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has urged Indonesia to stop using two malaria drugs to treat coronavirus over safety concerns.

XI'S PUSH TO FIND A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put the might of the state behind a search for a coronavirus vaccine with government and health officials, regulators and companies working round the clock to allow Beijing to be the first in the global race.

Five vaccines developed by Chinese companies are being tested on humans, the most in any country, reports say. But the big concern remains about shortcomings in trials especially since China has largely managed to contain the spread of the infection.

However, even if it didn't emerge victorious, industry observers say China's control of the base ingredients to make medicines gives the Asian giant leverage over the production of a coronavirus vaccine, Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh reports.

COVID-19 SPARKS RECORD DROP IN ENERGY INVESTMENTS

Disruption caused by coronavirus will mean a record drop in energy investments, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

The plunge could be nearly one-fifth of 2019 levels or almost US$ 400 billion (S$567.75 billion) in 2020 as firms slash investments with demand reducing as economies head for a slowdown or recession.

A worrying aspect of this trend will be the continuing reliance on coal and inefficient and old technologies, which in turn would have a bearing on climate change.

NETFLIX STAR HANA KIMURA'S SUICIDE SPARKS CYBER BULLYING DEBATE

Netflix star Hana Kimura's untimely death on May 23 has sparked a debate on online harassment and slander. The 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member of the latest season of reality hit series Terrace House, aired on Japan's Fuji Television and Netflix, took her own life by releasing toxic gas at her Tokyo home, where she lived alone.

A consortium of social media networks has vowed to clamp down more strongly on cyber bullying while the country will prioritise laws to fight the scourge of cyber bullying, writes Japan Correspondent Walter Sim.

IN OTHER NEWS

JAPAN'S NEW S$1.5 TRILLION STIMULUS: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved today a new 117 trillion yen (S$1.5 trillion) stimulus package that includes significant direct spending, to stop the coronavirus pandemic pushing the world’s third-largest economy deeper into recession. The record stimulus, which will be funded partly by a second extra budget, followed another 117 trillion yen package rolled out last month.

NEW CLUSTER IN S. KOREA: The country reported the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in 49 days today as one of the country's largest e-commerce companies battled an outbreak linked to a now-shuttered logistics facility. Forty new cases were reported by midnight Tuesday, after 19 a day earlier. So far, at least 36 cases have been linked to an outbreak at a logistics centre operated by SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Coupang Corp in Bucheon, west of Seoul, reports said.

SINGAPORE-MYANMAR INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL: Singapore's Infrastructure Asia will identify suitable investors for infrastructure projects in Myanmar, following an agreement inked with Myanmar's Ministry of Planning, Finance and Industry (MoPFI) today. The agreement will help implement projects in the Myanmar Project Bank, an online database of priority infrastructure investments that are aligned with the country's sustainable development plan.

