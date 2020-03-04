Asian Insider, March 4: Funds to fight Covid-19, Stocking up on masks, Malaysia’s Parliament to meet in May

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: World Bank commits $16.6b to battle Covid-19 as S.Korea announced a $13.7b stimulus to deal with its economic ramifications, Malaysia to hold its first parliamentary sitting on May 18, Singapore to increase focus on Asean in curriculum for students as Asia rises, tax dodging in Indonesia and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

WORLD BANK ANNOUNCES $16.6B TO FIGHT COVID-19; S.KOREA ANNOUNCES $13.7B STIMULUS

Fresh funds were being made available to deal with coronavirus infections and its ramifications. The World Bank, on Tuesday, announced an initial outlay of US$12 billion (S$16.6 billion) in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the virus outbreak while South Korea, where the rapid increase in the number of infections has caused global alarm, announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won (S$13.7 billion) to meet immediate needs. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation warned that a global shortage of protective gear to fight the bug was setting in while countries around the world continued to step up measures to deal with the crisis.

Don’t Miss

Associate Editor Vikram Khanna: Covid-19 will endure, but can be managed

Read also:

Thailand advises visitors to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

Singapore to bar visitors from S.Korea, north Italy and Iran

Tokyo urges against cherry blossom parties over coronavirus fears

Indian PM Modi to go into virus lockdown for Holi festival

STOCKING UP ON MASKS TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

As the number of coronavirus infections continue to increase around the world, the world is stocking up on masks. Indonesian police seized more than a million face masks from a warehouse in the capital city as panic buying gripped the country, after it reported its first two cases of coronavirus infections. Alibaba tycoon Jack Ma, meanwhile, donated a million masks to Japan in return for Tokyo's help last month as China grappled with its coronavirus crisis. Elsewhere, French President Emmanuel Macron said authorities will requisition all face mask stocks and production to be able to distribute them to people and professionals.

Read more:

In Pictures: Production of masks around the world following coronavirus outbreak

Chinese factories suspend own production to make masks in fight against virus

Face-mask production cranked up in Taiwan to ease shortfall

Singapore looking for new sources for masks

Hong Kongers set up face mask factory amid panic buying

Thai police raid recycling factory that sells used face masks as new

MALAYSIA'S PARLIAMENT MAY CONVENE ON MAY 18

Malaysia's House of Representatives meeting has been postponed and will convene on May 18 at the earliest, Speaker Ariff Yusof said. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 9. The postponement also means that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's parliamentary majority will not be tested till the lower house convenes.

Don't miss:

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh: Muhyiddin's 'clean cabinet' vow could rule out top Umno figures

Malaysia Correspondent Trinna Leong: Johor, Melaka assemblies change sides

Malaysia Correspondent Hazlin Hassan: Mahathir denies his resignation as premier set off political crisis

Regional Correspondent Eileen Ng: Pakatan holding roadshows to shed light on coalition collapse

SINGAPORE TO FEATURE ASEAN MORE PROMINENTLY IN CURRICULUM

Singapore is set to make Asean a bigger part of its humanities subjects in coming years, with Asia projected to be the world's fourth largest economy by 2030. Issues relating to Asean will feature more explicitly in the social studies, history, geography and economics subjects for secondary school and junior colleges from next year to 2023, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced today.

Read more on Asia's future:

Associate Editor Ravi Velloor: Towards Asia's most dangerous decade

Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Is this truly the Asian century?

DODGING TAXES - THE INDONESIAN WAY

Construction worker Dimas Prayitno was baffled when tax officials told him he owed US$15,000 (S$20,000) in taxes on a Rolls-Royce under his name. It was only several checks later that Dimas realised he had been duped by a former boss, who had done so to save on taxes. Indonesian tax officials say nearly 350 Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and other top-end cars in Jakarta are listed in the name of low-income people. However, this and other ways to evade taxes should soon become more difficult as Indonesia prepares to tackle rampant tax evasion.

Read more on Indonesia:

Indonesia plans second stimulus package

Regional Correspondent Jeffrey Hutton: Indonesia's new capital a blank slate for its designer

IN OTHER NEWS

THIEF CAUGHT ON CCTV STEALING VERSACE GOLD NECKLACE USING FISHING ROD: A thief spent three hours stealing a gold necklace with a fishing rod from an Australian designer store in Melbourne, after breaking the window. But he was caught on camera.

MODI TO 'EXIT' SOCIAL MEDIA FOR WOMEN'S DAY: India's most popular social media presence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created a flutter when he announced he was giving up his social media accounts, only to say a day later that he was handing over the mic to women to share inspiring stories for International Women's Day.

SRI LANKA POLLS ON APRIL 25: Sri Lanka’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called a snap election for April 25 after sacking the national Parliament where his party led a minority government. The first session of the newly elected Parliament has been set for May 14, an official said.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali