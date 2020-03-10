Asian Insider, March 10: Xi in Wuhan, US-China trade deal, Yes Bank rescue

Hi,

In today’s bulletin:

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Wuhan signalling the worst could be over, US officials might give China more time to keep its promises under the Phase One trade deal, India’s central bank attempts to rescue a private bank but earns flak, the number of self-made billionaires increases and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

XI JINPING IN WUHAN; HUBEI TO LET SOME PEOPLE TRAVEL

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the city that has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, earlier today in a signal that officials feel that the worst could be over in the battle against the virus.

This was Xi's first visit to Hubei's capital. Alongside, officials in Hubei province were reportedly considering allowing people living in medium or low-risk areas in the province to start travelling. This might offer much needed respite to the 56 million people who had been ordered to stay indoors since the outbreak in January.

The moves come as criticism has been increasing over the country's handling of the crisis that has left over 3,000 people dead and over 80,000 infected. ST Global Affairs Correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim writes from Beijing that while detractors hold China's one-party authoritarian state as the root of most of the country's problems, Covid-19 won't be reason to topple the Chinese Communist Party.

Elsewhere, the relentless battle against Covid-19 continued. Italy became the first country in the world to order a complete lockdown as the number of deaths edged closer to 500. Spain ordered all schools shut as the number of cases doubled overnight to 1,200 while Israel required anyone entering the country to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In the east, Japan's government approved draft "state of emergency" measures that would empower Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take drastic measures to tackle Covid-19, as the country keeps its hopes alive to host Olympics this year.

In a spot of good news in Singapore, all 600 passengers who disembarked from Italian cruise liner Costa Fortuna earlier today, were found to be well.

Also read:

Geopolitics in the time of the coronavirus

Covid-19 will endure, but can be managed

WASHINGTON TO GIVE BEIJING SOME FLEXIBILITY OVER TRADE DEAL

Has the battle against coronavirus pushed commitments made for the US China Phase One trade deal to one side? Those in the know of the discussions say Beijing has kept some promises but Washington is not satisfied.

The deal came into effect in the middle of last month. Since then, China has lowered some tariffs, reduced restrictions on US agricultural products and allowed Mastercard to set up a bank card clearing business. But more had been discussed.

However, aware that China has spent the past few weeks battling coronavirus, a report said officials in Washington have reportedly told their Chinese counterparts that the purchasing boost - agreed to in January as part of their bilateral agreement - could start off slowly.

It said, the U.S. is willing to show China some flexibility on its pledges to boost American imports as long as Beijing ensures exports do not surge when production returns to full strength and once again widens the trade imbalance between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, differences on other issues are continuing. Here are some recent reports:

China says reports it fired laser at US plane last month untrue

Is Hong Kong vital enough for US to confront China?

Washington slashes number of Chinese state media staff in US

RESCUE OF INDIA’S YES BANK RAISES QUESTIONS

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stepped in to rescue Yes Bank, the country's fourth-largest lender before it tanked last week, but RBI's move has raised fresh questions about the stability of the financial system in the country.

Over the weekend, RBI took to Twitter to assure people their deposits were safe with long queues of people building up at the bank's 1,000 branches and 1,800 ATMs across the country to withdraw their money.

In an unprecedented move, RBI said it would permanently write down Yes Bank's Rupees 87.8 billion (S$1.64 billion) additional tier 1 bonds and asked the country's leading state bank to invest in Yes Bank.

The measures were aimed at instilling confidence but few in the country have forgotten the failures and scandals in other banks and shadow lenders in past years and anxieties, over the implications of RBI's moves on investor sentiment and credit growth, were growing. The Yes Bank episode also comes at a difficult time for the country, with the economy not growing fast enough while the government grapples with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the founder of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor has been arrested and was being investigated for money laundering.

CLUB OF UNDER-40 BILLIONAIRES BIGGER, WEALTHIER, SAYS HURUN REPORT

The number of rich people under the age of 40, globally, has increased to 53 from 46 last year, according to the latest Hurun Rich List. Among them, three-quarters of the self-made billionaires who made it to the list hail from the world's two largest economies - the United States and China. And each boasted an average wealth of US$5.2 billion (S$7.2 billion).

Also read:

Wealth wipeout reshapes ranks of world's richest people

IN OTHER NEWS

RIYADH ESCALATES PRICE WAR: Saudi Arabia escalated its oil price war with Russia today, with its state-owned company pledging to supply a record 12.3 million barrels a day next month, which is almost 25 per cent more than the output last month.

INDEPENDENCE HERO GUSMAO TO LEAD COALITION IN TIMOR: A six-party coalition in Timor-Leste is ready to form a government led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, 73, reports said. Gusmao was Timor’s first president and a former prime minister.

US BEGINS MILITARY PULLOUT FROM TWO AFGHAN BASES: American forces have started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan today, on a the day peace talks between Kabul and the Taleban were due to start, despite widespread violence and a political crisis.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali