Asian Insider: Malaysia GE looms | Australia comes to S-E Asia

When will Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob call for a general election? That was the burning question at a webinar organised by The Straits Times this week. Economic Director in the Prime Minister's Office Shahril Hamdan said polls may be called within six months, while ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh felt a better bet would be early next year.

On the other side of the aisle, all eyes are on whether PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Rafizi Ramli can work as a team in the coming GE, writes regional correspondent Leslie Lopez.

