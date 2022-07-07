Asian Insider: Malaysia GE looms | Australia comes to S-E Asia

Dear ST readers,
As election fever hots up in Malaysia, the golden date is everyone's guess. Indonesian President Joko Widodo went on a peace mission to Ukraine and Russia recently - what did he achieve? Meanwhile, Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong is on a charm offensive in the region.
Malaysia GE looms
When will Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob call for a general election? That was the burning question at a webinar organised by The Straits Times this week. Economic Director in the Prime Minister's Office Shahril Hamdan said polls may be called within six months, while ST Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh felt a better bet would be early next year.
Watch: ST Connect Webinar - Is Malaysia on the path for a reset?
On the other side of the aisle, all eyes are on whether PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Rafizi Ramli can work as a team in the coming GE, writes regional correspondent Leslie Lopez.
Listen: Can Malaysia tame inflation with back-to-back rate hikes?
Sign up for the Malaysia edition of our newsletter for more in-depth reports from Shannon and his team.
OZ engages SEA
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is on a whirlwind tour of South-east Asia, tells ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar in an exclusive interview that Singapore and Australia are working towards the next milestone in the world's first deal that combines trade, economic and environmental objectives.
Q&A: Penny Wong on Australia-China ties; G-20 meeting and more
Read more: We are more than just bit players on stage dominated by great powers, Australia tells Asean
More on OZ: Influx of new immigrants transforms Australia into a multicultural nation
Jokowi's peace mission
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has become the first Asian leader to visit both Ukraine and Russia. Although he didn't achieve any concrete result, analysts tell Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja that Mr Widodo's trip served as a reminder that Kyiv and Moscow must be continually urged to negotiate.
Also read: Indonesia and Russia to build $22b refinery in East Java among other projects
Meanwhile, Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad and Wahyudi speak to Dr Anies Baswedan, seen as a frontrunner in the next presidential election, about his achievements as Jakarta governor before his five-year term ends in October.
Watch ST exclusive: 'Sometimes I'm being judged by assumption,' says Dr Anies.
Cost of Ukraine war
From soaring oil and food prices to social unrest, the fallout from the Ukraine war - now into the fifth month - continues to reverberate. In the latest edition of Asian Insider special, ST correspondents take stock of the costs.
Adding up the costs: Is the worst yet to come?
Polarised: Global economy could break into distinct blocs
In Asia: Inflation accelerates across region as experts warn of higher prices to come
Covid-19 in China
As national-level officials announced an easing of China's Covid-19 rules, questions remain whether it will translate to the local level as some municipal officials still chose to err on the side of caution, writes China correspondent Elizabeth Law.
Podcast: China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei on tightened Covid-19 curbs in eastern Chinese cities.
Still on China, Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative is shifting gears in the face of competition from a new US-led programme. Read about it in the latest Power Play column by China correspondent Danson Cheong.
Fallout over weed
Thailand's move to legalise cannabis has elicited a pushback from various quarters which have warned about the potential risks.
Other countries, including Singapore, have also cautioned travellers against the possession or use of cannabis which is still illegal in many parts of the world, reports Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei.
Elsewhere in Asia
Japan: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks set for Upper House election win on July 10
Myanmar: Asean should not lose sight of shifting military balance, say analysts
Philippines: Career diplomat named as foreign minister, signalling inclusive foreign policy
Sri Lanka: Courts, schools, offices close as government suspends fuel supply
India: Fears over end of low-cost flights amid record high airfares