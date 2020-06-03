Asian Insider, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga lands near Mumbai, Japan faces second coronavirus wave, Hong Kong debates anthem Bill

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Cyclone Nisarga lands near Mumbai, Japan faces a second coronavirus wave, Hong Kong debates the anthem Bill, Malaysia unwinds 5G allocations after doubts raised, Malaysia’s Movement Control Order to be discussed, and more.

CYCLONE NISARGA MAKES LANDFALL NEAR MUMBAI, 100,000 EVACUATED

Powerful Cyclone Nisarga ripped roofs off homes in a coastal town near Mumbai on Wednesday after officials ordered offices and factories to shut and told people to stay home, reversing a move to ease a coronavirus lockdown in the Indian megacity.

Mumbai and its surrounds are usually sheltered from cyclones – the last severe storm to hit the city was in 1948 – but authorities have evacuated at least 100,000 people from flood-prone areas in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The storm made landfall near the coastal town of Alibag, around 100km south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, meteorologists said.

Authorities in the financial capital, already battling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, had to evacuate a recently-built field hospital housing 150 Covid-19 patients, while the state’s governor said that residents living in flimsy housing were moved to safer buildings ahead of the landfall.

Indian meteorologists warned of heavy rainfall - with winds of up to 110kmh causing damage to thatched huts, power lines and one to two metre-high storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra.

JAPAN FACES ANOTHER WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN TOKYO AND FUKUOKA

After Northeast Asia saw a flurry of upticks in coronavirus cases this week, Japan could be facing a second coronavirus wave, weeks after relaxing restrictions.

With no new Covid-19 cases from April 30 to May 22, the city of Kitakyushu in Fukuoka saw 119 cases in the past 11 days, putting it on the front line of Japan's second wave of infections, Japan correspondent Walter Sim reports.

In Tokyo, 34 new cases were recorded on Tuesday - the first time since May 14 that the daily number of infections has risen above 30.

This marked a threefold increase from the 13 cases recorded on Monday, prompting Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to issue a "Tokyo alert" that could lead to renewed advisories for businesses to close and people to avoid non-essential outings.

Worryingly, about a third of the new cases in Japan remain untraced.

TENSIONS SIMMER IN HONG KONG AS ANTHEM LAW BACK UP FOR DEBATE

Tensions are simmering as Hong Kong’s lawmakers resumed a debate on Wednesday over a controversial Bill that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid anti-government tensions.

This comes on the heels of China's plan to directly impose national security laws on Hong Kong, a move that has drawn international condemnation and revived anti-government demonstrations in the former British colony.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Beijing’s decision would dramatically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, vowing to change immigration rules to allow more Hong Kong residents to move to the UK.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is visiting Beijing on Wednesday with a high-powered team to discuss China's national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

Lam said on Wednesday the central government will not back down on plans for national security legislation for the financial hub, even as Britain stepped up criticism of the move.

MALAYSIA UNWINDS 5G ALLOCATIONS AFTER DOUBTS RAISED OVER PROCESS

Malaysia rescinded Wednesday the awards of highly-sought after 5G telecommunications spectrum after questions were raised over the sudden allocation to several players, including the little-known Altel, a firm controlled by politically-linked tycoon Syed Mokhtar al-Bukhary, Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh reports.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said in a statement that the May 15 decisions, which he had signed off on, were immediately revoked.

The Straits Times had reported on Tuesday that the allocations were issued despite no open tender being called as previously promised by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government before it was ousted in February.

WHAT NEXT FOR MALAYSIA'S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER? CABINET TO DISCUSS THIS WEEKEND

Operating procedures for several business and social activities in Malaysia will be presented to the special Cabinet committee over the weekend, an indication that these activities may resume soon.

Businesses such as barber shops and hairdressing salons, which have been closed since March 18, have yet to be given the go-ahead to resume operations, even though the government has allowed most economic and social activities to resume under the conditional movement control order (MCO).

THAI CLINIC OFFERS MINI FACE MASK FOR UP CLOSE BEAUTY TREATMENTS: As Thai businesses modify their work practices after coming out of lockdown, a beauty clinic in Bangkok has devised a mini face mask for clients receiving up close and personal cosmetic treatments during the era of the coronavirus. The idea of the mask, which uses a narrower protective strip to expose more of the face, is so that doctors can conduct procedures while limiting contact with the nose and mouth.

PANDEMIC, CHINA’S ACTIONS FORCE DUTERTE TO SUSPEND SCRAPPING OF KEY PHILIPPINES-US DEFENCE PACT: The Philippines has rescinded its decision to scrap a key defence pact that allows American troops to hold military exercises in the country, as it recalibrates its relations with its oldest ally in view of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s latest actions in contested waters.

JOHOR SULTAN ISSUES WARNING ON DISSOLVING STATE ASSEMBLY IF POWER GRABBING CONTINUES: Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has issued a stern warning that he would dissolve the state assembly if power grabbing among elected representatives continues.The Sultan said he was disappointed that the political turmoil was still occurring in Johor, where power-crazed leaders continue to grab for positions for their own self-interest.

