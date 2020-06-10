Asian Insider, June 10: Singapore approves Remdesivir, China objects to Abe’s remarks on Hong Kong, America in crisis

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin:

Singapore approves Remdesivir & begins clinical trials for new, potential Covid-19 treatment, China objects to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s remarks on G-7 statement on Hong Kong, American political scientist Ian Bremmer discusses the state of affairs in the US, Indonesia goes local to build Covid-19 test kits, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister in the limelight, and more.

SINGAPORE APPROVES REMDESIVIR; BEGINS CLINICAL TRIALS FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT

Singapore has approved the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients in the country. The conditional approval for Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir was granted by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and it can now be administered to some patients.

The drug is the only treatment so far shown to benefit Covid-19 patients in a robust clinical trial.

In another development, the Republic is set to commence next week human clinical trials on 23 individuals for a potential treatment of Covid-19.

The phase one trial, to be conducted over six weeks, will determine the safety and effectiveness of TY027, a monoclonal antibody or immune system protein that specifically targets Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

CHINA OBJECTS TO ABE'S REMARKS ON HONG KONG

China has not taken kindly to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's remarks that Tokyo will take the lead among the Group of Seven (G-7) nations to issue a statement about the situation in Hong Kong.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that Hong Kong is "entirely China's internal affairs”.

Japan's statement on G-7 followed a report on Sunday that cited officials from Britain, the United States and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law. Tokyo had issued a statement expressing serious concern about Beijing's move on May 28, after China passed the law.

ST ASIAN INSIDER VIDEO: AMERICA IN CRISIS

America is headed for its most divisive, ugliest and probably the most violent election to be witnessed in our lifetimes, American political scientist Ian Bremmer tells ST US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh, in the latest edition of ST Asian Insider videos.

“There are no boundaries on what President Trump will do, or at least attempt to do, in order to ensure he is re-elected,” he says. Click here to watch the video.

INDONESIA GOES LOCAL TO BUILD COVID-19 TEST KITS

Indonesia has decided to reduce the country's reliance on test kits after some of its orders were cancelled and, in some instances, hijacked by other countries.

The country's unicorns - or tech start-ups that reach US$one billion ($1.39 billion) in market value - and other smaller start-ups have joined forces to produce test kits locally in a move that could help the country double its testing capacity.

Coronavirus infected more than 33,000 people in the country and left 1,900 dead. Cities, across the country, are now moving to ease the restrictions imposed after the first case was detected.

THE LEADER'S SISTER

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister’s growing prominence is catching the attention of keen observers of the country. Ms Kim Yo Jong was first noticed when she led a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, last year, when the North Korean leader was on his way to meet US President Donald Trump in Vietnam, she was seen holding an ashtray for him at a train station. Now she seems to be back in the limelight as tensions with South Korea rise.

IN OTHER NEWS

ANWAR SAYS PAKATAN PLUS ALLIANCE HAS 107 LAWMAKERS: Malaysia opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH) and other MPs aligned to it, called Pakatan Plus, have a total of 107 MPs, said PH leader Anwar Ibrahim today, adding that these federal lawmakers will move forward as a team to ensure the people's mandate is respected. The leader's headcount is one short of the 108 opposition MPs in Parliament's official headcount, and it wasn't clear who had been left out amid the constant swirl of defections in Malaysian politics.

GAMESCON ASIA POSTPONED TO 2021: Gaming fans excited about a major gaming festival due to take place for the first time here in October will have to hit the pause button as it has been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. The inaugural Gamescom Asia, an offshoot of Germany's Gamescom, which is one of the world's largest gaming events, will now take place from Oct 14 to 17 next year. It had been scheduled from Oct 15 to 18 this year.

CHINA SEES 'CONSENSUS' WITH INDIA ON BORDER TENSIONS: China said today it had reached a "positive consensus" with India over resolving tensions at the border between the two countries, where troops have faced off in recent weeks. Thousands of troops from the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been involved in the latest face-off since May in India's Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet - before signs in recent days that a resolution was in sight.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading, stay safe and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali