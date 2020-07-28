Asian Insider, July 28: Najib gets 12 years' jail in 1MDB case; China halts Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia, UK

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak sentenced to 12 years’ jail; duties and privileges for Singapore’s first Leader of the Opposition; Seoul & Washington agree on lifting limitations on S. Korea’s use of solid rocket fuel; China snaps Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and more.

EX-MALAYSIAN PM NAJIB GETS 12 YEARS' JAIL IN 1MDB-LINKED GRAFT TRIAL

In a historic decision, Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak was today sentenced to 12 years' jail and fined RM210 million (S$68.1 million) after being found guilty of all seven charges in the first of his five trials relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The 67-year-old ex-premier was found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust and three counts of money laundering regarding the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

ST Malaysia Correspondent Ram Anand reports that the former premier has said he would file appeals up to the apex Federal Court if the verdict went against him.

Najib, who spoke in court during the mitigation hearing, maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing. “I did not demand for the RM42 million, I did not plan for it, it was never offered to me. No evidence to say so,” he said.

Najib and his inner circle have been accused of plundering the sovereign wealth fund, with cash used to buy real estate, pricey art and fund a Hollywood movie as well, in controversial moves that embroiled investment giant Goldman Sachs.

SINGAPORE SPELLS OUT DUTIES & PRIVILEGES OF ITS FIRST LEADER OF OPPOSITION

A day after Singapore's new Cabinet was sworn in, Singapore Parliament set out the duties and privileges for its Leader of the Opposition (LO).

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh is the country's first LO after his party won 10 seats in three constituencies in the July 10 general election. He will have the right of first response among MPs and the right to ask the lead question to ministers on policies, Bills and motions, subject to existing speaking conventions.

He will receive confidential briefings by the Government on "select matters of national security and external relations, and in the event of a national crisis or emergency", a joint statement issued by the offices of the Speaker of Parliament and the Leader of the House said.

SEOUL, WASHINGTON LIFT LIMITS ON S. KOREA'S USE OF SOLID ROCKET FUEL

South Korea and the United States agreed on a revision of their joint missile guidelines that will allow Seoul to build a spy satellite and monitor Pyongyang's activities more effectively.

Under the current guidelines, last amended in 2017, South Korea cannot build rockets using solid-fuel engines, posing a setback for its plans to develop a military spy satellite by the late 2020s.

The change allows Seoul to improve its military intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

CHINA HALTS HONG KONG EXTRADITION TREATIES WITH CANADA, AUSTRALIA, UK

In a tit-for-tat move China suspended Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain following similar moves by those countries over a controversial new security law in the city.

The three countries are part of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance that allows for intelligence cooperation and military interoperability. The other two members are New Zealand and the United States. Wellington suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong earlier today while the United States has signalled it is preparing to do the same.

'COMFORT WOMAN' STATUE IN S. KOREAN BOTANIC GARDEN RILES JAPAN

Japan has learnt of a statue in a rural botanic garden in South Korea that reportedly depicts Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kneeling and bowing to a "comfort woman," a euphemism for women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels. This has riled Japanese officials much and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that if the reports are accurate, it would have a decisive impact on Japan-Korea relations.

IN OTHER NEWS

MODERNA BEGINS PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH 30,000 VOLUNTEERS: Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc launched two 30,000-subject trials of Covid-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies said. The trials, both announced on Monday, are the first late-stage studies supported by the Trump administration's effort to speed development of measures against the novel coronavirus, adding to hope that an effective vaccine will help end the pandemic.

BEIJING SAYS TROOPS DISENGAGED ON CHINA-INDIA BORDER: Chinese and Indian troops have "completed disengagement" on most parts of the disputed border between their two countries, China's foreign ministry said today. Violent clashes broke out earlier this year stoking tensions anew between the two countries.

GOLD FUTURES TOUCH US$2,000 FIRST TIME EVER: Gold’s record-breaking rally showed signs of losing steam today after futures touched US$2,000 an ounce for the first time ever, and silver was briefly whipsawed, as investors assess whether prices rose too high too fast. Bullion futures pared a climb of more than 2 per cent to a record as traders looked to lock in profits and the dollar recouped some of its earlier losses.

