Asian Insider July 26: Hong Kong protests, Australia's idea for regulating tech giants, India’s car market

In today’s bulletin: Protesters sit-in at Hong Kong airport, Australia wants to set up a unit just to police tech giants, car purchases in the world’s fourth largest car market slows down and more.

If you are seeing this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider, here's our sign-up page.

PROTESTERS GATHER AT HONG KONG AIRPORT

Hundreds participated in a sit-in protest at the arrival hall of Hong Kong’s international airport today as demonstrators sought a new audience for their message: foreign visitors. Ahead of the planned sit-ion, airport authorities had marked out areas where loitering was not allowed with yellow tape and removed some seats to make space.

Foreign governments issue travel warnings: In anticipation of protests, several countries, including Singapore, Canada, Japan and South Korea issued advisories warning travellers to steer clear of locations where protests are expected.

Is violence expected? Protests in Hong Kong of late have unfolded in similar ways: A largely peaceful protest would suddenly break out into violence at night once the bulk of protesters had gone home. The protest in the airport has so far been peaceful but now all eyes are on a planned protest on Saturday in the northern district of Yuen Long. Police have objected to the rally citing possible violence.

Further reading:

Check out a special report from Regional Correspondent Elizabeth Law on Hong Kong’s police force - a once well-regarded force that has come under increasing strain being caught in between the government and the public: Is Hong Kong's embattled police force villain or victim in ongoing protests?

China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei meanwhile has taken a look at the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong garrison, a 6,000 strong unit that was thrust into the spotlight when the Chinese defence ministry said it could activate troops to restore order if the Hong Kong government asked for help: People's Liberation Army Hong Kong garrison, a low-key unit ready to step in to maintain order in city

AUSTRALIA'S IDEA FOR REGULATING FACEBOOK, GOOGLE

Australia today said it would set up[ the world’s first dedicated office to police Facebook and Google, in what could be the most serious attempt anywhere to rein in the tech giants - at a time when governments all over the world are looking for ways to do the same. The setting up of the unit was one of the 23 recommendations from an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report.

What will the new office do? The specific structure and legal powers of the new office - nor its name - is known. Based on the ACCC report, a new “specialist digital platforms branch” should proactively monitor and investigate instances of potentially anti-competitive conduct, take action to enforce competition and consumer laws as well as conduct inquiries to address consumer harm and market failure. The inquiry aspect may be the most interesting as the ACCC calls for the branch to be have the ability to compel relevant information.

The full 619-page report: ACCC Digital Platforms Inquiry

JAPAN GETS CLOSER TO REMOVING SOUTH KOREA FROM WHITELIST

The diplomatic spat between Japan and South Korea looks set to continue with both sides seemingly keen to hunker down on their positions. Each update on the ongoing spat seems to escalate tensions further and today reports indicate that Japan could put a threatened move to take South Korea off a trade whitelist before its Cabinet as soon as next week.

What next: Once approved by Cabinet, the change would take effect after 21 days. Observers have said the move is a serious matter that undermines the foundation of the economic partnership between the two countries.

The big picture: While this spat has not grabbed attention the way the US-China trade war has, it has broad-ranging impact on geopolitics in the region. The long-brewing spat over wartime labour - triggered afresh by a Korean court ordering reparations - strains ties between two key US allies in the region at a time when Washington is grappling with how to deal with a rising China and aggression from North Korea.

Background reading:

Tokyo-Seoul row: Washington needs to step up

History gets in the way of better Japan-South Korea ties

WHY ARE PEOPLE IN INDIA NOT BUYING CARS

The automobile market in India is facing a record slump. Sale of passenger vehicles in the second quarter of this year just saw its sharpest decline in nearly two decades. That is particularly alarming in a country deemed to be one of the most promising for car makers. With just 50 vehicles per 1,000 people, experts have long maintained that this low penetration rate coupled with rising income levels offers enormous growth potential for the global automobile industry. So what’s happening?

As India Correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta reports, a slowing economy, coupled with tightening credit, stricter emission standards and higher fuel costs are all contributing to a slowdown.

The full story: Slowdown hits automobile market in India, world's fourth largest

AND FINALLY, A CLOSE CALL FOR EARTH

Most of us didn’t realise it, but as we were carrying on with our daily lives yesterday, we had a brush with death. An asteroid estimated between 57m and 130m in diameter whizzed passed earth, missing our planet by a whisker. To be exact, in science terms, it missed us by 73,000 km, which sounds like a lot but is actually just about a fifth of the distance to the moon. If it had made impact, it would have done so with over 30 times the energy of the atomic blast in Hiroshima and could have easily wiped out a city, scientists now calmly tell us. But know this, nobody saw this thing coming UNTIL IT WAS TOO LATE. The space rock - given the misleadingly affable name Asteroid 2019 OK - was discovered just days ago and its presence was announced hours AFTER it zoomed past earth.

In other space rock news: And just before we think that it all passed without incident comes a report from India that an object the size of a football - which is suspected to be from space - landed in a rice field yesterday, sending the farmers running.The rock reportedly had strong magnetic properties.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Youtube: YouTube videos featuring young children drew nearly triple the average viewership of other content, according to research released on Thursday (July 25) that provided ammunition for child advocates who want Alphabet to take more aggressive steps to make its streaming service safer for kids.

North Korea: North Korea's economy shrank in 2018 for a second straight year, and by the most in 21 years, hit by international sanctions to stop its nuclear programme and by severe drought, South Korea's central bank said on Friday (July 26).

Trade war: The Chinese government has approved several domestic companies to buy US cotton, corn, sorghum and pork without being subject to hefty retaliatory tariffs, according to people familiar with the situation. This comes as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to travel to China on Monday (July 29) for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between the world's two biggest economies since talks broke down in May.

Brexit: The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator warned member states on Thursday (July 25) that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demands to change Britain's withdrawal agreement were unacceptable.

Heat wave: Never in recorded history has Paris been hotter than it was on Thursday (July 25), when the temperature neared 43 deg C. The same was true of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as a dangerous heatwave scorched Western Europe.

Swimming: Joseph Schooling - Singapore’s only ever Olympic gold medallist - failed to qualify for the finals of his pet event at the Fina World Swimming Championships in South Korea, raising questions about his chances at next year’s Olympics.

A Huawei problem of a different sort: Thousands of people responding to Huawei's $54 smartphone National Day promotion in Singapore turned up at 27 stores across the country only to be told that the phones were out of stock. This isn’t a run-of-the-mill “Black Friday craze type story though. At several stores, customers waiting in line were told that the phones were out of stock before the stores even opened.

That’s it for today. Keep up with all the latest over the weekend at straitstimes.com. Thanks for reading and see you on Monday.

- Jeremy