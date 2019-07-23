Asian Insider July 23: Seoul fires warning shots at intruding Russian warplanes, Huawei cuts US jobs

In today’s bulletin: South Korea fires warning shots at Russian warplanes in claims disputed by Moscow, Huawei slashes US jobs, India refutes Trump's remark that New Delhi had sought US mediation in the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, talks of a Cabinet reshuffle in Malaysia, Philippines opts to develop a disputed island as a tourism spot and more.

SOUTH KOREA FIRES WARNING SHOTS AT RUSSIAN, CHINESE WARPLANES

Seoul scrambled jets after Russian warplanes entered South Korean airspace earlier today, in the first ever incident of its kind. Hundreds of warning shots were fired. Two Russian bombers and two Chinese bombers entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone, the Defence Ministry said. In a separate incident, a Russian aircraft violated South Korea's airspace over Dokdo - an island occupied by South Korea but also claimed by Japan, which calls it Takeshima. Moscow denied there was a violation and said the jets had carried out planned drills over international waters.

The sequence of events: South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said the Russian aircraft was an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, that entered South Korea’s territorial airspace, some 12 to 13 kilometers away from Dokdo, at 9:09 a.m. South Korea scrambled F-15 and F-16 fighter jets in response to the intrusions and fired about 360 rounds of ammunition during the incident.The Russian warplane left the area at 09:12 a.m.The A-50, however, again entered South Korean airspace at 9:33 a.m. for the second time, and left four minutes later. The two Chinese aircrafts and the Russian bombers also entered and left during the day. The drama ended by afternoon but there are those who do not believe that it was unintentional. Complaints have been lodged and investigations are on.

HUAWEI SLASHES JOB IN US & INVESTS IN ITALY

China's Huawei Technologies, one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment makers, has said it will cut more than 600 jobs at its Futurewei Technologies research arm in the United States. The move follows the company's placement on a trade blacklist by the US government in May. FutureWei employs 850 people. Meanwhile, in another development, Huawei said it plans to invest US$3.1 billion (S$4.2 billion) in Italy over the next three years, making its latest move to leverage European technologies for future growth.

Will matters improve? This is still not clear. American tech giants met up with President Donald Trump at the White House on July 22 and reports said the President agreed to make "timely" decisions on requests by US companies to sell to blacklisted Huawei. However, a White House statement, released after the meeting, said those who attended the meeting also expressed ' strong support' for national security restrictions on US telecom equipment.

TRUMP OFFERS TO MEDIATE BETWEEN INDIA & PAKISTAN; NEW DELHI SAYS NO NEED

After offering to mediate between Japan and South Korea on their trade dispute, US President Donald Trump reportedly made an offer to do the same between long-time rivals India and Pakistan. The US President said so as he welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. But an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said no such request has been made by New Delhi.

CABINET RESHUFFLE IN MALAYSIA?

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his 28-member Cabinet line-up just over a year ago. But speculation is building up that that a reshuffle could be in the works, although there are those who disagree that it is necessary. The PM himself doesn't rate the performance of the Cabinet very highly and the talk of changes has heightened amid much internal jostling within the party. Read our Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh's analysis here:

FANCY A VISIT TO A DISPUTED ISLAND?

Philippines wants to invite tourists to Thitu island in the Spratly archipelago - its biggest and strategically important outpost in the South China Sea. The motive doesn't seem to be tourism dollars but more an effort to stake its claim over the contested islands, reports say. Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said efforts are underway to repair the runway in Pagasa, referring to the islands that lie about 280 nautical miles off the Philippine coast. Also, some building structures for troops and hotels for Filipinos will be built, he told reporters.

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Most Filipinos support greater scrutiny by international groups of the Philippines' drug war, according to a new survey. Three out of five respondents in the poll, by firm Social Weather Stations said the government should not block investigators from the United Nations and other advocacy groups abroad from looking into the thousands of deaths since President Rodrigo Duterte began a brutal crackdown on the narcotics trade in mid-2016. Our Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel has more details in his report.

Japan has said that there was no change in the country's stance that it was not considering sending its Self-Defence Forces for a US-proposed maritime coalition in the Middle East.

Thousands are languishing in displacement camps in Laos a year after a dam break unleashed flood waters and killed dozens of people in the impoverished state, a new report on the anniversary of the disaster said.

