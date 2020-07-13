Asian Insider, July 13: Muhyiddin proves majority, China to sanction US senators, coronavirus infections rise in Okinawa US base

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin proves majority and secures vote to oust Speaker, China to sanction US senators, coronavirus infections rise in Okinawa US base, China’s economy shows early signs of a rebound, Apple supplier Foxconn looks to invest in India, and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

MALAYSIA PM MUHYIDDIN WINS VOTE TO OUST SPEAKER, PROVES MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin successfully proved his majority in Parliament today, ending months of uncertainty over his tenure, at least for now.

This came about as the House took up the appointment of a new Speaker of Parliament today. A heated debate ensued and saw Speaker Ariff Yusof being ousted, with the government winning by a slim majority of two.

Today's session was a rare event where nearly the entire 222-strong House was present to vote on the motion.

Also read:

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh: Muhyiddin's slim win in Malaysia's Parliament shows pressing need for a larger mandate

Malaysia Correspondent Ram Anand: Rising concern over freedom of expression under Malaysia's new government

CHINA TO SANCTION US SENATORS MARCO RUBIO AND TED CRUZ OVER XINJIANG

China imposed sanctions against four United States officials in a symbolic retaliation over US legislation to punish Beijing for the treatment of ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

China's move targeted US Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz - both Republicans and well-known China critics. The other two officials named were Mr Sam Brownback and Mr Chris Smith.

The move comes three days after the US sanctioned a top member of China's ruling Communist Party and three other officials over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

TWO US BASES ON OKINAWA LOCKED DOWN OVER VIRUS SPIKE

Two US Marine bases in Japan's Okinawa were placed under lockdown after coronavirus infections shot up.

Tens of thousands of US servicemen are stationed on the southern Japanese island where 148 cases of infections and 7 deaths have been recorded.

Across the country, Japan is still grappling with a rise in coronavirus infections. Nearly 22,000 cases and around 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Read more:

Coronavirus spreads beyond nightclubs as Tokyo braces for more cases

Japan hospitals cut staff bonuses as coronavirus drives them into the red

CHINA RETURNS TO GROWTH IN Q2

In early signs of a possible rebound in China's economy, a poll of analysts suggests that the country's economy returned to growth in the second quarter after its first contraction in decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey of analysts from 11 institutions pegged China's growth at 1.3 per cent - a far cry from the 6.1 per cent expansion posted last year.

But analysts said China's would be the only major economy to grow this year, with its full-year growth expected to be around 1.7 per cent.

Read more:

China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports

Global Affairs Correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim: The politics of reviving China's street vendor economy

IN OTHER NEWS

CHINA FLOODS RAISE CONCERN: China President Xi Jinping called for an all-out effort to rescue human lives and assets as relentless downpour flooded the Chongqing municipality and several other areas. Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces witnessed casualties amid ongoing rescue efforts.

APPLE SUPPLIER FOXCONN TO INVEST IN INDIA: Foxconn plans to invest up to US$1 billion (S$1.39 billion) to expand a factory in southern India where the Taiwanese contract manufacturer assembles Apple iPhones. The move is part of a quiet and gradual production shift by Apple away from China as it navigates disruptions from a trade war between Beijing and Washington and the coronavirus crisis, reports said

ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AGAINST SEOUL MAYOR: Friends, family and colleagues attended the small funeral today for the long-time mayor of Seoul, amid a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead last Friday. He left a note thanking and apologising to "everyone". Police did not give a cause of death but said there was no sign of foul play. His death came days after one of Mr Park's former secretaries filed a complaint alleging that the 64-year-old had sexually harassed her.

That’s it for today. Stay safe and we’ll be back with you on Monday.

Shefali