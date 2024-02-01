Asian Insider: Jokowi ‘comes down from the mountain’ | Hong Kongers feeling despondent

With just two weeks to go before Indonesia’s election, there are signs that President Joko Widodo has thrown his weight behind the pairing of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The latter is Jokowi’s elder son. However, his actions have triggered protests from his political rivals and activists who questioned his partiality in the election. Arlina Arshad and Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja report.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s senior security affairs minister Mahfud MD, who is also running in the presidential race alongside former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, has resigned as a protest against the partiality shown by various parties who are openly taking sides. 

February 1 marks the third anniversary of the Myanmar military takeover. Within the context of a slow shift in the balance of power away from the junta, Tan Hui Yee and Debarshi Dasgupta look into how Myanmar’s neighbours, including China and India, are reviewing their strategic options.

Over in Hong Kong, Magdalene Fung writes about the sense of despondency on the ground. The city, often lauded for its resilience and adaptability, is struggling to regain its dynamism a year after stepping out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the political turmoil of recent times.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi is under the spotlight again as the app’s China connection was among the main issues raised during a US Congressional hearing on safety for children on social media platforms. “Senator, I’m Singaporean! No”, he replied when asked about whether he had ever been a member of the Communist Party of China. Bhagyashree Garekar covers the proceedings.

If you are into wine, Elizabeth Law writes about how Penglai in Shandong province is being transformed into one of China’s newest wine destinations. Singapore’s Prime Group International is among those that have invested in wineries there.

 

Jokowi ‘comes down from the mountain’

In Indonesian speak, the President has “turun gunung” – “come down from the mountain” – meaning he will “act in order to fix something”.

Hong Kongers feeling detached, powerless

The city’s officials have a differing view, stating that the Beijing-imposed national security law has restored peace and stability after the 2019 protests.

Chinese censorship on sci-fi and fantasy works

The international literary community has been up in arms after works involving Chinese history were disqualified without explanation from the prestigious Hugo Awards.

Fight against antibiotics abuse in India

Doctors are now required to write down the reasons for prescribing antibiotics, as more people are developing resistance to these life-saving drugs.

Merchant shipping at risk in the Red Sea

The European Union is working on its military mission to secure merchant shipping in the Red Sea but its effort may not pack a big enough punch.

Wine from Penglai

Chinese consumers have become more discerning about what they drink, and many are starting to ask for locally-made wines, especially those from small independent winemakers.

