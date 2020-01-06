Asian Insider, Jan 6: Asia worries about Middle East, China’s new officer in Hong Kong; Ghosn’s daring escape

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Iran’s new general vows to avenge the death of his predecessor, China’s new Hong Kong liaison office chief shares his view on the city with the media, Carlos Ghosn’s daring escape from Japan, many Malaysians prefer 94-year-old Mahathir as their leader, Asia in the spotlight at Golden Globes.

Want to receive the latest developments to the biggest stories in Asia every evening? Just click on this link to sign for The Straits Times’ Asian Insider.

SPIKE IN MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS WORRIES ASIA

Asia watched anxiously as tensions escalated in the Middle East. In latest developments, Iranian general Esmail Ghaani, who succeeded Qassem Soleimani - the general who was killed in a US airstrike - vowed to take revenge for his death.

Teheran, meanwhile, abandoned the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with the international community, raising worries about how far it would push on enrichment. These developments followed a call by the Iraqi Parliament for the expulsion of all American troops from the country even as analysts feared a comeback by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group in Iraq.

Worried about the plight of migrant workers, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the military to be prepared to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in Iraq and Iran at short notice while officials in South Korea and India said they were watching the situation closely.

Find out more:

Strike on Iranian general Soleimani changes rules of the game - nobody is off limits

Little known about Soleimani's successor who now heads Iran's elite Quds Force

Iran steps further back from nuclear deal

Oil surges past US$70 after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

NEW CHIEF OF CHINA'S HONG KONG LIAISON OFFICE HOPES CITY RETURNS TO 'RIGHT PATH'

The new chief of China's Hong Kong Liaison office Luo Huining spoke to the media for the first time and said he was "not unfamiliar with the city", hoping that it would soon return to the 'right path'.

The liaison office reports to China's State Council or Cabinet and has been criticised for misjudging the situation in the city that has faced nearly seven months of pro-democracy protests.

Read more on Hong Kong:

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin amid protest movement

Hong Kong battered by protests for seven months

THE INSIDE STORY OF CARLOS GHOSN'S DARING ESCAPE FROM JAPAN

The man who built his reputation in the competitive world of automobiles, by rescuing Nissan from bankruptcy while taking some hard decisions to cut jobs and close factories, finally decided to take a bold decision about his time in Japan.

Fed up with Japan's justice system and unsure if it would work out his way, he decided to leave his well-guarded home, in broad daylight, at around 12 noon, on Dec 29, to make his way to Lebanon, where he had spent his childhood years.

How did he do it? Read our Japan Correspondent Walter Sim's story on Ghosn's brazen disappearing act. Japan, meanwhile, is promising to tighten border departure checks and review bail conditions.

Here’s more on the saga:

Ghosn fled by bullet train, Japan vows to bolster border controls

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says he won’t be ‘held hostage’ by Japan’s justice system

Also, don’t miss associate editor Ravi Velloor’s article on Ghosn and another fugitive Biscuit King:

Carlos Ghosn and memories of the Biscuit King

MALAY-MUSLIM MALAYSIANS PREFER MAHATHIR AS PM INSTEAD OF ANWAR, SURVEY SHOWS

A survey, conducted by top pollster Merdeka Centre in November, showed that most of the Malay-Muslim majority preferred to have Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as their leader instead of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with nearly 42 per cent of Malaysians surveyed in November picking the 94-year-old Prime Minister. But there was some good news for Anwar, writes our Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.

Related stories:

Survey finds 61% of Malaysians believe country heading in wrong direction

Malaysia's PM Mahathir pledges to step down for Anwar, but not before November

Don’t miss:

Fugitive Jho Low tells ST he was just an intermediary

ASIA IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT 77TH GOLDEN GLOBES

South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite was named Best Foreign Language Film, becoming the first South Korean movie to win that accolade, while Awkwafina, the star of the hit indie family drama The Farewell, became the first woman of Asian descent to win best actress in a comedy or musical. Together with this, the wins by the sombre WWI drama 1917 of two of the Golden Globes' top awards proves again that the event can be predictably relied on to provide unpredictability, writes film correspondent John Lui.

Read more:

Golden Globes: Honours widely spread around, overturning predictions of Netflix domination

IN OTHER NEWS

NOT SARS, MERS OR BIRD FLU: China, on Sunday (Jan 5), said a mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak that has affected 59 people was not the flu-like virus Sars that killed hundreds more than a decade ago. The infection was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million – leading to online speculation about a resurgence of the highly contagious Sars virus.

AUSTRALIAN BUSH FIRES: Donors, worldwide, contributed more than A$25 million (US$17.4 million) following an appeal for contributions to deal with that Australian bush fires, that left 24 people dead, several properties destroyed and many cities cloaked in choking smoke. American pop star Pink said she would donate US$500,000 to the firefighters, a donation matched by Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

INDIAN UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ATTACKED: At least 23 people were hurt at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday (Jan 5) in what police said were clashes between rival student groups but which an opposition politician blamed on a student organisation linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That’s it for today. We’ll be back with you tomorrow and thanks for reading.

- Shefali

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.