Asian Insider, Jan 18: Japan PM Suga's rating drops; China poised for further expansion

In today’s bulletin: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s falling approval ratings; Beijing likens Pompeo to a ‘praying mantis’; China's mega dam project raises concerns in India; China poised for further expansion; a new rising political star in China, Samsung heir gets 30-month jail term, and more.

Japan PM Suga's approval rating drops further on Covid-19 response

A further drop in Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval rating over his government's handling of the pandemic is stoking fresh concerns in the country.

Support for Mr Suga's Cabinet fell to 39 per cent from 45 per cent last month while the disapproval rating increased by 6 points to 49 per cent, a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper showed.

Critics say his government was far too slow in taking measures to curb the number of coronavirus infections. Total coronavirus cases in Japan have doubled over the past six weeks to about 330,000, according to public broadcaster NHK, with 4,525 fatalities.

In a speech to mark the start of a regular session of Parliament, Mr Suga said his government will take all possible measures to contain the spread of the virus. He also reiterated his resolve to host the Tokyo Olympics this summer. However, Administrative reform minister Taro Kono told Reuters last Thursday that the delayed Games may not go ahead as planned.

Beijing likens Pompeo to a 'praying mantis'; threatens to sanction US officials over Taiwan

Sino-US ties were in the spotlight today after China likened outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a "praying mantis" in response to the host of measures targeting Beijing that he initiated just days before President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in.

The list includes fresh sanctions on six officials - including Hong Kong's sole representative to China's top lawmaking body - in response to the recent arrest of 55 democracy activists under a new security law.

“Hong Kong's development from chaos to stability is unstoppable," Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said in its first response to the sanctions on Monday. "People like Pompeo are nothing but laughable praying mantises who are trying in vain to stop the rolling wheels of history."

Separately, China's Foreign Ministry threatened to sanction US officials who engaged in "nasty behaviour" over Taiwan. Washington recently lifted curbs on exchanges between US and Taiwanese officials.

China's mega dam project raises concerns in India

After clashes near the border, will water be the next source of tension between India and China? Some experts believe it could well be the case with China announcing plans for a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which is known as the Brahmaputra in India from the point where waters flow into the country.

The dam, approved in November last year, is reportedly less than 50 km from the Indian border, giving rise to fears that it could impact the flow of water, writes India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy. The dam, expected to generate about 60 gigawatts of power, will be three times bigger than the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River.

At least one well-known strategic affairs expert has said China is seeking to do against India what it has done in the Mekong basin. The country is seeking to "build a series of giant dams upstream that re-engineer transboundary flows, arming Beijing with significant leverage," says Dr Brahma Chellaney, author of the book Water: Asia's New Battleground.

China poised for further expansion

China's economy recorded a growth rate of 6.5 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, surprising economists for it comes in a year when it battled the pandemic and a rift with the United States over trade and technology issues.

China's 6.5 per cent was faster than the 6.1 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed the third quarter’s solid 4.9 per cent growth. Overall, China's GDP grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, making the country the only major economy to avoid a contraction last year.

Economists say the country remains poised for further expansion this year, with those surveyed for a Reuters poll forecasting it could grow at 8.4 per cent this year, which would be the fastest in a decade. China watchers are now eyeing the start of China's 14th five-year plan, which policymakers see as vital for steering the economy past the so-called "middle income trap".

Peking University 'prodigy' is rising political star

Many are paying attention to the recent appointment of Dr Li Shulei, 57, as the executive vice-president of the elite Central Party School, where future leaders are groomed. Dr Li is a member of President Xi Jinping's inner circle and already holds a position equivalent to a cabinet minister.

Chinese Communist Party insiders say Dr Li's appointment is part of a reshuffle ahead of the party's 20th congress in the autumn of 2022, when President Xi - who is both party and military chief - is expected to further consolidate power.

In other news…

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong given 30-month jail term: Samsung Electronics vice-chairman Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Monday for bribing an associate of former president Park Geun-hye. Lee was sentenced to five years in 2017 for that offence. But he denied wrongdoing and appealed and was released on bail a year after serving the sentence. The latest ruling will have a bearing on the tech giant's leadership as it competes for bigger market share.

Moon wants Biden to follow-up on Trump-Kim summit: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said today that United States President-elect Joe Biden should hold talks with North Korea to build on progress that President Donald Trump had made with its leader Kim Jong Un. His remarks come as Mr Biden is due to take office on Wednesday amid a prolonged stalemate in negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

