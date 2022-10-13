Asian Insider: It's official - China is America's biggest rival

Dear ST reader,
This week, the United States’ national security strategy outlined its aim to outcompete China - its “most consequential geopolitical challenge” - to shape the world order. In Malaysia, Parliament has been dissolved and the general election is finally here.
Malaysia polls
Malaysia’s national election is finally happening, after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament this week. The stakes may be raised if opposition-led states hold state assembly polls at the same time, and they’re now considering doing so. The timing of the election - so close to the annual flooding season - has also sparked criticism. So while Umno president Zahid Hamidi may have gotten his wish for early polls, victory for the ruling party is yet certain.
Big rivalry
China is the United States’ “most consequential geopolitical challenge”, the Biden administration said in its long-delayed national security strategy unveiled on Wednesday, while also acknowledging the need to work with its biggest rival to tackle global problems. The strategy outlining America’s broad challenges described China as its “only competitor with both the intent and, increasingly, the capability to reshape the international order", Charissa Yong reports.
Top job hopeful
Indonesia presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan is seeking a running mate to help him win the national election come February 2024. The outgoing Jakarta governor has already secured the backing of NasDem party, and is now on the hunt for three important qualities in his running mate to boost his chances of victory at the polls. If young Indonesians were to go to the ballot box today, Mr Anies would triumph, going by the results of one recent survey.
Nursery massacre
Thailand was rocked by a shocking massacre last week, when a former policeman burst into a childcare centre in the country’s north-east, stabbing and shooting to death 24 children and two of their teachers. In a corner of her nursery, a three-year-old girl slept peacefully under her blanket, escaping the gunman’s notice, Tan Tam Mei reports. The mass shooting has turned attention to Thailand’s issues of gun violence and gun ownership laws.
Opec+ oil cut
Only the truly naive would have been overly surprised at last week's decision by the Saudi-led Opec Plus - which includes Russia - to cut oil production at a time when the US was expressly pressing for the opposite. No one doubts that American power is paramount in the region, but influence is another matter altogether, says Ravi Velloor in his latest Speaking of Asia column.
The jump in oil prices sparked by the move is a wake-up call for countries, underlining the need for more short-term investment in fossil fuels while pursuing the green agenda, Vikram Khanna writes.
Thawing ties
After a three-year freeze in high-level talks between Australia and China, the two countries have in recent months been tiptoeing towards a thawing of ties. It hasn’t been easy - the path ahead is long and strewn with obstacles like Canberra’s close alliance with Washington and Beijing’s growing interests in the South Pacific. But for the moment, there’s a muzzling of “Wolf Warrior” growls, as Jonathan Pearlman puts it in our Power Play column this week.
Looking for love
In China, where one in every five people is aged over 60, matchmaking seniors is a lucrative business, especially since such dating is no longer taboo. In our latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau, Aw Cheng Wei scouts out the prime spots - both online and off - where Chinese elderly are heading in their quest for romance and companionship.
In China, where one in every five people is aged over 60, matchmaking seniors is a lucrative business, especially since such dating is no longer taboo. In our latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau, Aw Cheng Wei scouts out the prime spots - both online and off - where Chinese elderly are heading in their quest for romance and companionship.