Asian Insider: It's official - China is America's biggest rival

Only the truly naive would have been overly surprised at last week's decision by the Saudi-led Opec Plus - which includes Russia - to cut oil production at a time when the US was expressly pressing for the opposite. No one doubts that American power is paramount in the region, but influence is another matter altogether, says Ravi Velloor in his latest Speaking of Asia column.

The jump in oil prices sparked by the move is a wake-up call for countries, underlining the need for more short-term investment in fossil fuels while pursuing the green agenda, Vikram Khanna writes.