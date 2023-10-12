Asian Insider: Israel-Hamas war exacts terrible toll | Is Bitung the new Bali?

War returned to the Middle East on Saturday, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and injuring over 2,700. The coordinated assault, in which an estimated 1,000 armed fighters rampaged for hours gunning down civilians and capturing hostages after breaching the border fence enclosing the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, has been described as the deadliest day of violence in Israel in 50 years.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, questions were raised about security failures of Israel’s intelligence agencies, hitherto considered amongst the best in the world. Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance”, and the Israeli military’s ensuing retaliatory strikes on Gaza have claimed 1,200 lives so far.

Our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal examines the larger powers at play, including how Iran’s next steps could determine if the war engulfs the entire region. While there is as yet no firm evidence that Israel’s most significant regional enemy was behind Saturday’s assault, Iran had previously bankrolled Hamas and has benefited politically from the war, which sets back a US-sponsored deal to normalise relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 

Another war-zone humanitarian crisis could unfold soon, Jonathan reports, with Israel imposing an economic blockade on the estimated 2.2 million residents of Gaza. Not only have homes and hospitals been flattened in retaliatory strikes, the population here has been cut off from their usual supplies of electricity, food, water and fuel from Israel. 

The conflict has also roused concerns closer to home. While Muslim-majority countries Indonesia and Malaysia have condemned the war, religious groups from both nations have expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and planned gatherings to show support for their cause. Over in India, the ruling party BJP seized on domestic goodwill towards Israel to consolidate political support, comparing the war to terror attacks perpetrated when its rival party Congress was in power.

Read also about how South-east Asian countries with citizens stranded in Israel and the Palestinian Territories are making arrangements to evacuate them, and how Singaporeans living in Jerusalem are coping with the heightened tensions.

In other news, Indonesia correspondent Hariz Baharudin gives us the lowdown on Bitung, a coastal city in Sulawesi that’s charming digital nomads. And our former US correspondent Charissa Yong pens her final missive from Washington, in which she reflects on her five years in the land of contradictions.

What Israel lost in the Hamas attack

Hamas has not just landed physical and emotional blows, it has undermined Israel’s strategic and security assumptions.

Read on:

A humanitarian disaster in the making

Two failures rolled into one

Indian politicians turn Israel-Hamas war into hot-button issue

Ruling party BJP compared the war with terror attacks during rival party Congress’ tenure.

More on this:

Muslim groups in Malaysia, Indonesia call for end to violence

Indonesia to evacuate citizens from Palestinian Territories

Friend or foe: Why China’s unsatisfactory answer undermines its diplomacy

Beijing gains goodwill from BRI projects but this is negated by South China Sea barricades.

Read more China stories:

China’s new data law could be good for business

Digital nomads flock to Bitung

The Indonesian coastal city is quieter and safer than Bali, they say.

More on this: 

South-east Asia is a magnet for long-stay foreigners

Audio-based devices power India’s digital payments

Soundboxes appeal to those who are illiterate or less digital-savvy.

More on this:

India’s bold bet on e-commerce

Land of contradictions: A correspondent reflects on America

The vast scale of the US means that life in one state can be very different from life in another.

Listen to a Letter from the Bureau podcast: 

Philippines’ golden grannies

