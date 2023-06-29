Asian Insider: Is Putin’s leadership unravelling? | WeChat Pay for tourists in China

Dear ST reader,

The biggest news this past week was the short-lived Wagner mutiny in Russia. The events may have taken place some thousands of miles away from many of us in Asia, but its aftershocks could reverberate across the globe for months, even years, to come, as global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal writes in this excellent analysis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority appears to have taken a hit, but Beijing is likely to stand by him, China watchers say. Ukraine’s allies should also avoid overplaying their hand on Mr Putin; a wounded animal is weaker, but also more prone to lashing out.

At the World Economic Forum in Tianjin this week, China’s Premier Li Qiang warned world leaders against politicising economic issues, as Beijing seeks to counter the narrative of a de-risking strategy that is hardening in Europe and now adopted by the United States. Separately, Chinese tech giant Tencent revealed at the forum that its WeChat Pay function would soon be made available to tourists visiting China.

In the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a year into his presidency, is still wildly popular with his people. But cracks are starting to show in his formidable alliance with his vice-president, Ms Sara Duterte, says Philippines correspondent Mara Cepeda.