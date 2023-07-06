Asian Insider: Is Asia ready for El Nino? | Fukushima furore

Dear ST reader,

Much has been said about the rising geopolitical temperature, but folks like you and I have also been getting hot under the collar, literally.

The mid-year scorcher of a season is well and truly upon us, with scientists forecasting that things will get worse. El Nino – which happens every few years – is under way, said the World Meteorological Organisation on Monday. It typically lasts nine to 12 months, and so will persist well into 2024. The sea surface of the eastern Pacific Ocean is getting warmer thus causing hotter and drier conditions in South-east Asia and Australia.

This has raised fears of bushfires, drought and haze. In 2015, for instance, El Nino led to plantation fires in South Sumatra. The province is likely to be the most affected in 2023 again, says Indonesia’s meteorology, geophysics and climatology agency.

The organisation and others have swung into action. Read this Insight report by Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja, Australia correspondent Jonathan Pearlman and Singapore environment and science reporter Shabana Begum on whether Asia is ready for El Nino.

Meanwhile, the ghost of the Fukushima nuclear disaster 12 years ago continues to linger, as Japan pushes ahead with controversial plans to discharge treated wastewater from its crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The UN’s watchdog on nuclear safety – the International Atomic Energy Agency – has released a 129-page report saying that the discharge is safe. This essentially paves the way for Japan to begin the release within weeks, writes Japan correspondent Walter Sim. The matter has become a lightning rod among Japan’s neighbours, with China lambasting the “hasty release” of the report. South Korea, nudged by the United States to make nice with historical foe Japan, is more muted in its reaction but concerns remain among its people.

Associate editor Ravi Velloor also examines the changing relationship between Asia’s two giants, India and China, one which has gone from “Hindi-Chini bhai, bhai” – Indians and Chinese are brothers – to “bye, bye”. Border roads on both sides are being built up to the front lines. Nearby, missile emplacements are sprouting.

So yes, it is hot alright.