Asian Insider: India’s ‘quitters’ | Kim Jong Un’s fancy gadget

Magdalene Fung
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
34 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

Ahead of Singapore’s National Day on Wednesday, The Straits Times this week featured a slew of Singaporeans who have ventured off the beaten track abroad, carving out niches for themselves from writing tunes in China, setting up shelters for street children in India, to working with an EPL football club in Britain. 

While many Singaporeans have built their careers abroad, some foreigners have found their calling in Singapore. Nearly 4,000 young Indonesians have taken up Singaporean citizenship in the past few years, precipitating a brain drain that has alarmed the Indonesian authorities. 

India, too, has seen a marked jump in the number of its people giving up their citizenship last year - more than 225,000 Indians, the most in over a decade, according to its government. Guess where most of them went? 

Over in China, the authorities’ insistence on regulating its young people’s Internet use and gaming activities may prove a stumbling block to its big ambitions to dominate the global e-sports arena. 

Leaving India

India has seen a dramatic surge in its people adopting foreign citizenship, recording the highest numbers in more than a decade in 2022.

Read more: 
Career opportunities drive young Indonesians to take up Singapore citizenship 

China’s new ambition

China has lately been betting big on e-sports in a billion-dollar global industry, but keeping its tight grip on youth gaming could end up thwarting its ambitions. 

Other stories from China: 
A sleepy Chinese county wakes up to a tourism boom, thanks to village football

The more the merrier

Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party, backed by ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, is recruiting more parties into its coalition in an effort to form the country’s next government. 

Read more: 
Thaksin postpones return from self-exile 

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Fanning the flames

A spurt in illegal migration and the flourishing drug trade from Myanmar has exacerbated an ethnic conflict in its neighbouring Indian state of Manipur. 

Read more: 
Trust vote a chance for India’s opposition to focus on PM Modi’s shortcomings

Kim’s fancy gadget

It looks like North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has already got his hands on one of China’s most advanced foldable smartphones, but the rest of the world will have to wait. 

More on Chinese tech: 
China launches its first open-source desktop operating system

‘Grandma’ drag queens

Pageant shows have brought the Philippines’ drag queen scene into the mainstream, providing a chance to help older LGBTQ+ people get by. 

Other Letters from the Bureau: 
The ‘cool’ side of Bangkok’s Chinatown

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top