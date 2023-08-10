Asian Insider: India’s ‘quitters’ | Kim Jong Un’s fancy gadget

Dear ST reader,

Ahead of Singapore’s National Day on Wednesday, The Straits Times this week featured a slew of Singaporeans who have ventured off the beaten track abroad, carving out niches for themselves from writing tunes in China, setting up shelters for street children in India, to working with an EPL football club in Britain.

While many Singaporeans have built their careers abroad, some foreigners have found their calling in Singapore. Nearly 4,000 young Indonesians have taken up Singaporean citizenship in the past few years, precipitating a brain drain that has alarmed the Indonesian authorities.

India, too, has seen a marked jump in the number of its people giving up their citizenship last year - more than 225,000 Indians, the most in over a decade, according to its government. Guess where most of them went?

Over in China, the authorities’ insistence on regulating its young people’s Internet use and gaming activities may prove a stumbling block to its big ambitions to dominate the global e-sports arena.