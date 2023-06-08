Asian Insider: How US-China rivalry has hit people’s day-to-day lives

At Asia’s top security summit this past weekend, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen warned that the foremost priority for countries in the coming decade would be to prevent physical conflict from breaking out in the region. The defence chiefs of China and the United States sparred verbally over their talks at the Shangri-La Dialogue as other countries’ top officials called for “guardrails” in the Sino-US relationship. 

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei explains why China continues to turn up at the annual forum whose gladiatorial format it clearly hates, while global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal warns of the risks of the world’s two major powers talking past each other. 

Worsening tensions between the US and China have had a severe impact not just on government-to-government ties, but also people-to-people connections, as China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei and US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh found out. 

Ukraine’s Defence Minister, meanwhile, makes a fresh pitch in this video for China to help broker peace in his country’s war with Russia. But Ukraine has conditions, as Mr Oleksii Reznikov tells foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar. 

Elsewhere this week, climate change editor David Fogarty and others examine how traumatic extreme weather events around the world have been contributing to a sharp decline in people’s mental health, driving up insurance costs and creating a vicious circle of anxiety, despair and poverty.

It’s not just the leaders who aren’t talking…

There are just 350 American students now in China - a mere 2.5 per cent of the 15,000 who were in the country a decade ago.

Others affected in the US-China rivalry: 

‘No space to manoeuvre’: Foreign NGOs

‘We might be seen as spies’: Academics

Why China still turns up at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Beijing may hate the annual Shangri-La Dialogue’s gladiatorial format, but it still sees it as a necessary mission.

More on what transpired at Asia’s top security summit: 

Hints of a ‘Quint’ security club as Manila engages the Quad

Wild weather’s driving us mad

Around the world, climate change and global warming are taking a terrible toll on the mental health of adults and children alike.

Listen to the Green Pulse podcast: 

Oceans - is the tide turning towards better conservation?

India’s dilemma on the seas

India is among the world’s largest arms importers, but will all its latest naval acquisitions be enough to deter China in the Indian Ocean?

More on this coveted waterway: 

China, India and the Indian Ocean power play

Is Indonesia’s new capital a safe bet?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses concerns about whether his new capital city of Nusantara will draw enough investment and people to thrive.

Delve deeper into issues surrounding Nusantara: 

Indonesia’s dreams for new capital Nusantara called ‘too ambitious’

An Indian city with a fragrant history

A beautiful ancient way of making perfumes lives on, unchanged over centuries, in a tiny corner of northern India.

Other Letters from the Bureau: 

Taiwan artisans still make their living by hand, keeping tradition alive

