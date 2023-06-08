Asian Insider: How US-China rivalry has hit people’s day-to-day lives

Dear ST reader,

At Asia’s top security summit this past weekend, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen warned that the foremost priority for countries in the coming decade would be to prevent physical conflict from breaking out in the region. The defence chiefs of China and the United States sparred verbally over their talks at the Shangri-La Dialogue as other countries’ top officials called for “guardrails” in the Sino-US relationship.

China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei explains why China continues to turn up at the annual forum whose gladiatorial format it clearly hates, while global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal warns of the risks of the world’s two major powers talking past each other.

Worsening tensions between the US and China have had a severe impact not just on government-to-government ties, but also people-to-people connections, as China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei and US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh found out.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister, meanwhile, makes a fresh pitch in this video for China to help broker peace in his country’s war with Russia. But Ukraine has conditions, as Mr Oleksii Reznikov tells foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

Elsewhere this week, climate change editor David Fogarty and others examine how traumatic extreme weather events around the world have been contributing to a sharp decline in people’s mental health, driving up insurance costs and creating a vicious circle of anxiety, despair and poverty.