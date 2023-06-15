Asian Insider: How Asia views US and China | Reflections from South Korea

Dear ST reader,

As the uneasy relationship between China and the United States plays out across facets of society the world over, a new study released this week has shed some light on how citizens of Asian countries caught in between the two superpowers perceive them. Singaporeans were found to have the most positive view of China. Another recent poll among European countries, meanwhile, found that people in the region tend to see China more as a necessary partner than as a rival or an adversary.

China’s ties with India have also grown increasingly strained, with the two countries having expelled nearly all of each other’s journalists. Amid simmering tensions with South-east Asian nations as well over competing claims in the South China Sea, Beijing has sent its largest training vessel, the Qi Jiguang, on a “goodwill” tour to ports across the region in a bid to shore up its ties with those countries.

Over in Indonesia, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi announced on Thursday that the video-sharing app, which has been under close scrutiny in the US over privacy concerns, would be investing billions of dollars in South-east Asia to help small- and medium-sized businesses over the next few years. Among countries in the region, Indonesia was the biggest online spender in 2022, accounting for over half of all purchases on digital platforms in South-east Asia.