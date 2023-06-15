Asian Insider: How Asia views US and China | Reflections from South Korea

As the uneasy relationship between China and the United States plays out across facets of society the world over, a new study released this week has shed some light on how citizens of Asian countries caught in between the two superpowers perceive them. Singaporeans were found to have the most positive view of China. Another recent poll among European countries, meanwhile, found that people in the region tend to see China more as a necessary partner than as a rival or an adversary. 

China’s ties with India have also grown increasingly strained, with the two countries having expelled nearly all of each other’s journalists. Amid simmering tensions with South-east Asian nations as well over competing claims in the South China Sea, Beijing has sent its largest training vessel, the Qi Jiguang, on a “goodwill” tour to ports across the region in a bid to shore up its ties with those countries. 

Over in Indonesia, TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi announced on Thursday that the video-sharing app, which has been under close scrutiny in the US over privacy concerns, would be investing billions of dollars in South-east Asia to help small- and medium-sized businesses over the next few years. Among countries in the region, Indonesia was the biggest online spender in 2022, accounting for over half of all purchases on digital platforms in South-east Asia. 

Asian views on US and China

Among the three Asian nations surveyed, Singaporeans were the most likely to believe they would benefit economically from the US-China competition.

How the Sino-US rivalry can hurt everyone: 

The risks of ‘de-risking’ economic links with China 

Culture wars are making life tougher for CEOs in America

Journalists expelled in India and China

There is just one Chinese journalist left in India now, and only one Indian reporter in China.

Opinion: 

India’s diaspora is bigger and more influential than any in history

A ‘goodwill’ visit around South-east Asia

Manila was the last stop of the Qi Jiguang’s 40-day voyage that included stops in Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei.

More on this:

South-east Asia plays catch-up with China’s military might

Indonesia’s big online spenders

Indonesia accounted for 52 per cent of the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms in South-east Asia, 13 times that of Singapore’s online spending.

The latest from Indonesia: 

TikTok to invest ‘billions of dollars’ in SE Asia: CEO Chew Shou Zi 

Indonesian President’s son gears up for mayoral race in opposition stronghold

Australian PM’s popularity hits a peak

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s political honeymoon may be at its end as he faces a series of mounting challenges.

Other developments in Australia: 

Australia moves to find new critical minerals partners but risks China’s ire

Eight years in South Korea

South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon reflects on her eight-year stint in Seoul as she nears the end of her posting: “I’ve stopped watching K-dramas because they are too real, and I don’t need to be reminded of the harsh realities.”

More on life in South Korea: 

Want to work in South Korea? Prepare for rigid hierarchy and hard drinking

