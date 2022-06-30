Asian Insider: Hong Kong, 25 years on | Heatwave in Japan

Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China from British colonial rule on Friday (July 1). Twenty-five years on, the territory has undergone a seismic shift both politically and socially under Beijing’s direction. China correspondent Elizabeth Law and assistant foreign editor Magdalene Fung examine what has changed since 1997 under the “one country, two systems” policy.

After the recent years of turmoil, Hong Kong has seen an exodus of talent. But there have been new arrivals, too, and they are drawn to ideals quite different from those who left. Meanwhile, some Hong Kongers who returned after the handover now want to leave again.

