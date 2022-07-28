Asian Insider: Fresh US-China tensions | Earth Overshoot Day

When US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping make that long-awaited phone call today, the world will be looking out for signs on how the conversation will steer US-China relations already fraught with issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Tensions heightened this week after reports of a planned trip to Taiwan by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Despite the Biden administration saying the visit was "not a good idea", signs are increasingly pointing to Mrs Pelosi going ahead with her plan, writes US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Read more: Worries mount as US conservative hawks say Pelosi should visit Taiwan

Opinion: US being predictably unpredictable on Taiwan

On the South China Sea, a US official warned that the Chinese military's actions in the contested waters risked a major incident in the region, reports US correspondent Charissa Yong.

China, on the other hand, said the South China Sea is not a "safari park" for powers outside the region, reports China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

