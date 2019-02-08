Asian Insider Feb 8: Royal rumble in Thailand

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

A Thai election that was shaping up as a relatively low-key, predictable race, veered abruptly off-script today with the stunning nomination of former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, 67. Up till today, conventional wisdom suggested that manoeuvrings from allies of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would likely see the junta chief retain his position.

As Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee notes in her commentary, the emergence of the eldest child of former king Bhumibol Adulyadej as a nominee of the Thai Raksa Chart Party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra significantly jumbles that puzzle.

In a country that has been bitterly divided between royalist pro-military factions on one side and pro-democracy parties deemed as anti-monarchy on the other, we now have a former princess nominated by the camp that is supposed to oppose the royal family. And given the reverence Thais hold for the royal family, it is not clear what strategy would work for her opponents. How, after all, does a mortal challenge the semi-divine?

The upshot is that the March 24 race in Thailand has suddenly become an election to watch.

TRADE PACT HOPES TAKE A HIT

US President Donald Trump today ruled out any sort of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline they had set for a trade pact. Mr Trump’s remarks - which shut down speculation that the two might meet when the US President heads to Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month - was the clearest signal yet that talks aren’t going well.

Though the White House stressed that the two leaders could meet at a later date, most observers now deem it unlikely that a deal will be struck by the time the 90-day ceasefire on tariffs end. Whether a plan B exists is unclear with there having been little recent talk of anything other than the tariffs snapping back into place if no agreement is reached.

Market reaction: US stocks suffered their biggest losses in more than two weeks

PICKING SIDES IN THE HUAWEI FIGHT

The high stakes war the US is waging against Chinese tech giant Huawei is starting to spread with several countries effectively now being asked to pick a side. In the latest development, the US envoy to the EU said today that any western country allowing Huawei or other Chinese equipment to be used in critical infrastructure projects face the risk of US countermeasures.

The US has maintained that its rationale for urging allies to stop using Huawei is that the company could be used by the Chinese government to spy on other nations. The Chinese, however, see this more about a race to dominate the fourth industrial revolution, writes East Asia Editor Goh Sui Noi. China was seen a front-runner in the race for 5G telco technology and it interprets US measures as an attempt to curb its development.

And while it will take awhile to see how the chips ultimately fall, we are already seeing countries make a choice. Australia and Italy have banned Huawei and ZTE from participating in their respective 5G roll outs while Germany has ruled out a similar move. Thailand, despite being US’ oldest ally in Asia, launched a Huawei 5G testbed today, while stressing that it will keep a close watch on allegations worldwide.

Read our special report on Huawei and how the 5G race is playing out in Asia: Huawei and the 5G revolution: Will crackdown hit 5G roll-out?

BORACAY REBORN

The Philippines shocked many when it announced it was shutting down the popular beachside resort of Boracay for six months last year because it had become a “cesspool”. It reopened in time for the end-of the-year holiday season and Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel recently spent some time there to see how it has changed, how tourists like it, and how it is holding up now tourists have returned.

His conclusion:The party atmosphere is gone and it’s less crowded. And while that sounds more idyllic, it’s not good news for business.

AND FINALLY, SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

Ah Valentine’s Day, that time of the year when when overpriced flowers and doe-eyed couples ruin things for everyone. However, a zoo in El Paso, Texas has come up with a Valentine’s Day promotion I think everyone can get behind.

Message the zoo the name of a former love interest and it will name a cockroach after them. Then, as if having a tribute roach isn’t enough, on Valentine’s Day, the roaches will be fed to the zoo’s meerkats. Still, I would say the most noteworthy thing about an idea as crazy as roach naming, is the fact that this is not the result of one zoo in Texas going rogue. SEVERAL zoos in the UK and US are offering similar promotions. Roach-naming is a bona fide trend.

That’s it for today’s Asian Insider. See you on Monday.

-J

