Asian Insider, Feb 4: Coronavirus, Rakhine, India-EU, Airbus scandal & Harry Potter

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: It’s coronavirus again, worried as Asia is about its spread. We also look at the internet shutdown in parts of Myanmar, India’s problems with the EU ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the decision by AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes to step aside amid allegations of bribery and a Harry Potter themed park to come up in Tokyo.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

CORONAVIRUS: INFECTIONS SPREAD, MORE FIRSTS, WORRIES ABOUND

Here's the latest:

IN CHINA: The infections' grim reality speaks through the numbers. Confirmed deaths because of the coronavirus outbreak are now at 425, while 20, 438 people are infected. But, China health authorities said, a total of 632 patients had been discharged. China's urgent need: surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles.

ELSEWHERE: Many firsts continue to be reported, in an indication that the infection is still spreading beyond China’s borders. Hong Kong reported its first death of a man who had travelled to and from Wuhan in January. Malaysia confirmed the first citizen to be infected with coronavirus, after he had travelled to Singapore to meet colleagues from China. And Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Catch the latest on coronavirus here:

SHIPS ON SAIL FACE SCRUTINY: Vessels coming from China are in focus as many nations - among them Singapore, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others take steps to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Meanwhile, Japan has quarantined a cruise ship carrying 3,711 people and was testing passengers for the coronavirus, after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong.

WORRIES ABOUND: New worries are cropping up of hackers exploiting people's fear over coronavirus to hijack their computers and gadgets, the limitations of impoverished countries such as North Korea in being able to deal with the infections and just how bad will it get in terms of business and trade. Here some of the latest reports:

Jokowi's close aide denies Indonesia will ban food imports from China amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus keeps exhibitors away from Singapore Airshow

AND HERE’S HOW PEOPLE ARE COPING...

Feeling stressed by the coronavirus? Have a good cry, say Chinese health experts. If that does not work, buy a punching bag for the office or try singing.

Online games and short video apps have been among the few beneficiaries of China's virus outbreak, raking in millions of views and downloads as people stuck in self-quarantine at home seek entertainment and ways to while away their time.

MYANMAR SHUTS DOWN INTERNET, AGAIN, IN RAKHINE

Amid signs of worsening violence, Myanmar has reimposed an internet shutdown in two western states after lifting the blackout five months ago. This was shared by Norwegian mobile operator Telenor Group in a statement, that said the blackout would be in Rakhine and Chin states for three months. A military spokesman, however, said it was not aware of the shutdown.

Go deeper with some recent reports on Rakhine:

Myanmar already protecting Rohingya, ruling party says, after world court's order

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi says Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses

Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi

INDIA FACES DIPLOMATIC HEAT OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW & MORE

India's getting some flak - from the Europeans - over its Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and moves in Kashmir. New Delhi seems upset about a resolution, brought up by different groups of Members of the European Parliament, that terms CAA discriminatory and wants it repealed and has mounted a diplomatic offensive, writes India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy. The issue has come up just before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend an India-EU summit, next month.

Catch up on related stories:

Speaking of Asia: Goodbye, India. Hello, Hindustan?

Giant new rallies slam Indian government's citizenship law

Some Indians abroad rallying against Modi’s citizenship law

AIRASIA CEO TONY FERNANDES STEPS ASIDE OVER AIRBUS SCANDAL

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman Kamarudin Meranun will step aside for two months as officials investigate allegations that Airbus had paid a bribe of US$50 million (S$68.5 million) to win plane orders from the AirAsia.

Read more:

Sri Lanka to probe graft accusations over Airbus deal

Airbus to pay $5.5b in worldwide bribery settlement cases

Inside the Airbus bribery web

TOKYO TO GET HARRY POTTER THEME PARK

In a few years time, there could be another reason to visit Tokyo. Japan's capital is set to boast a Harry Potter theme park, to be built by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., by spring 2023.

Read more on regional theme parks

World's largest Legoland park to open in China

Fans say goodbye to Hello Kitty as Johor theme park calls it a day

Shanghai Disney to build Zootopia-themed land

IN OTHER NEWS

SINGAPORE TO REGULATE PLASTIC WASTE PASSING BORDERS: The movement of certain categories of plastic waste across Singapore's borders will come under stricter regulation, under a new law passed in Parliament earlier today. The changes to the legislation require those seeking to export contaminated, mixed or non-recyclable plastic to obtain consent from the countries receiving them.

BANGKOK HALTS CONSTRUCTION TO FIGHT HAZE: The city Metropolitan Administration has ordered a halt to construction of high-rise buildings and electric train routes for 3 days, starting today, to reduce air pollution.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and we’ll be back tomorrow.

- Shefali

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this newsletter in your inbox by signing up here.