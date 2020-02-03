Asian Insider, Feb 3: China accuses US of spreading panic, HK suspends 10 of 13 border crossings with China

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: We look at the continuing coronavirus crisis, Britain’s decision to opt for Huawei’s 5G technology, India’s budget, developing a better variety of Asian sea bass and more.

CORONAVIRUS: CHINA ACCUSES US OF SPREADING FEAR; HONG KONG SUSPENDS 10 BORDER CHECKPOINTS WITH CHINA; CHINA STOCKS PLUNGE

The coronavirus crisis continues unabated. In latest updates, China said earlier today that the US had “inappropriately overreacted” to the deadly virus that originated in its country and hasn’t provided much help to counter the outbreak.

Within the country, deep concern reflected in the stock market plunge as trading opened, with nearly 3,500 stocks falling by the daily 10 per cent limit. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 7.7 per cent lower, the biggest drop in nearly five years, wiping US$393 billion off the market while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, plunged 8.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China, following a strike by hundreds of medical workers earlier today to demand that the government shut down the border in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The city has 15 confirmed cases of the disease which has left 360 people dead on the mainland.

Elsewhere, more countries were putting up travel barriers for travellers from China.

Here are some of our latest reports:

Russia to start evacuating citizens from Wuhan, stops passenger trains to China

524 people under quarantine in Singapore

Communities in China hunt for travellers from Wuhan

A stunning exercise in mass mobilisation

How Wuhan lost the fight to contain the coronavirus

WATCH NOW: VIROLOGIST DISCUSSES FEARS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS IN ST ASIAN INSIDER VIDEO SERIES

The new coronavirus has spread rapidly, threatening health care systems and economies. What are scientists watching out for? The Straits Times US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh speaks to renowned American virologist Dr Steven Hatfill on his concerns about the virus, in the latest episode of ST Asian Insider video series. China Correspondent Elizabeth Law joins them with an update on the situation here.

Go deeper:

Scientists scramble to find out more about new coronavirus

How it could have jumped from animals to humans and other questions answered

5G MORALE BOOSTER FOR CHINA

Will Britain's decision to let Huawei participate in the building of its 5G network, despite warnings from Washington, be a guide for Asian countries still trying to decide on the issue? Associate Editor Ravi Velloor thinks the decision offers a way forward but every country will need to assess their own situation. One country to watch will be India, he notes.

Meanwhile, Global Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Eyal discusses why the US and Britain failed to see eye to eye on the Huawei decision.

Related stories:

Boris Johnson's pragmatic route to Huawei decision

Pompeo warns of Huawei risk, calls China's ruling party 'central threat of our times'

China kicks off work on 6G tech after launch of 5G services

INDIAN BUDGET 'INCREMENTAL' BUT DOESN'T EXCITE

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget last week has received a lukewarm response, writes India Correspondent Nirmala Ganapathy. The Finance Minister promised income tax cuts and shared her respect for "wealth creators" but there were no big-bang announcements and some analysts have expressed doubts that it will spur growth.

Read more:

Winners and losers: How Modi govt is allocating its Budget

Work on fixing India’s economy will go beyond Budget this week

SCIENTISTS BREED HEALTHIER ASIAN SEA BASS

Scientists here have successfully bred a genetically superior Asian sea bass broodstock. This promises to be tastier and healthier for consumers and easier for farmers to rear. Environment Correspondent Audrey Tan has the details.

Some experts say the fish, also known as barramundi, could well be the “salmon of the tropics”.

Read more:

With wild fish stocks on the brink, Singapore turns to high-tech fish factories for its beloved seafood

Barramundi Asia mulls IPO amid scale-up plans

IN OTHER NEWS

SINGAPORE TAKES TO SOLAR PANELS: Solar panel installations in the Republic are growing at a fast pace with the total number doubling in the last three years. In fact, property owners have been able to harness so much energy that they could sell back excess to the power grid, writes Senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan.

TAIWAN VICE-PRESIDENT ELECT TO VISIT US - Taiwan's vice-president elect William Lai has confirmed he will go to this week's high-profile National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Feb 5 and 6. His visit will be the latest signal of staunch US support for Taiwan in recent years, including Congress’s passing the Taiwan Travel Act to encourage more Cabinet-level Taiwanese officials to visit the US.

GRAFT CASE AGAINST NAJIB'S WIFE POSTPONED - The highly-anticipated start of the graft trial of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak, on Monday (Feb 3) came to naught, after she said through her lawyer that she was taken ill.

