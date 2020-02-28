Asian Insider, Feb 28: Singapore President and Cabinet Ministers take a one-month pay cut as the nation fights the coronavirus

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Singapore President and Cabinet Ministers take a one-month pay cut in solidarity with citizens during the current coronavirus crisis and how a front-runner has emerged in the race to become the next Malaysian Prime Minister.

SINGAPORE PRESIDENT AND LEADERS TAKE ONE-MONTH PAY CUT IN SOLIDARITY WITH CITIZENS IN CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Singapore President, all Cabinet ministers and political office-holders will take a one-month pay cut in solidarity with Singaporeans coping with the coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on Friday (Feb 28). But public officers manning the front line in Singapore's battle against the coronavirus outbreak will get up to one extra month of special bonus, he added.

Severe impact on business

US Correspondent Charissa Yong reports that the United States economy is bracing for what could be the weakest global growth since the financial crisis. Companies warned that disrupted supply chains and dampened consumer demand could squeeze profits. Global share markets headed for the worst week since the darkest days of the world financial crisis in 2008

Tokyo: All Disneyland theme parks in Asia will be closed

Covid-19 Updates

Geneva: No country should make the “fatal mistake” of assuming it will be spared the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned.

China: Mainland China had 327 new confirmed cases, down from 433 cases a day earlier.

Seoul: South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Feb 28), taking its total - the highest in the world outside China - to 2,022,

San Francisco: Amazon.com has barred more than 1 million products from sale in recent weeks that had inaccurately claimed to cure or defend against the coronavirus.

Teheran: Iran’s vice-president is one of 7 officials to contract coronavirus

The Straits Times: Which countries have imposed travel restrictions

Asian Insider Video: The coronavirus has now hit Iran and the Middle East. What will be the repercussions and ramifications?

SINGAPORE’S GST HIKE IS NEEDED TO FUND FUTURE SPENDING IN HEALTHCARE AS POPULATION AGES

In his Budget round-up speech on Friday (Feb 28), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat set out in detail why the planned goods and services (GST) tax hike cannot be delayed or dropped entirely. First, the money is needed to fund upcoming spending, he said, especially in the area of healthcare, as Singapore's ageing population means demand for it will grow. Such spending benefits all Singaporeans, so it is fair that everyone bears some part of the costs, Mr Heng said.

Don't miss: The $6 billion Assurance Package will effectively delay the impact of the GST increase for the majority of Singaporean households for five to 10 years

FORMER JOHOR CHIEF MINISTER MUHYIDDIN EMERGES AS FRONT-RUNNER FOR MALAYSIA’S NEXT PRIME MINISTER

Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh reports that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin has emerged on Friday (Feb 28) as the front runner to become Malaysia's next prime minister after opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia agreed to back him.

THE MAHATHIR-ANWAR CHASM – A BRIDGE TOO FAR THIS TIME?

Read more: No special Parliament sitting on March 2 to pick new leader for Malaysia

US-TALEBAN PEACE DEAL A POTENTIAL WATERSHED IN 19-YEAR AFGHANISTAN WAR

US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh reports that barring last-minute explosions - literally - the Taleban and the United States are set to sign a peace deal on Saturday (Feb 29) in Doha, marking a tentative step towards an exit for the US from its longest war of 19 years and counting. The good news is that to a large extent, the seven-day Reduction in Violence (RIV) agreed to a week ago by the US and the Taleban - which the US invaded Afghanistan to throw out of power in 2001 because it was harbouring Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden - has worked.

Don't miss: US upbeat on Taleban peace, warns Afghan leaders

THAI GOVERNMENT SURVIVES FIRST NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION IN 7 YEARS

Thaiand Correspondent Hathai Techakitteranun reports the Thai government survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Friday (Feb 28) following four days of intense censure debate targeting six top government officials including Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Mr Prayut received 272 votes of confidence against 49.

Read more: Thai students rise up in anti-government protests

IN OTHER NEWS

HONG KONG: The city’s police arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two other pro-democracy activists on Friday (Feb 28) on charges of illegal assembly.

SINGAPORE - Students who graduated from four local universities last year earned a higher median starting salary, with those in the information and digital technologies sectors drawing the highest rates for full-time permanent jobs, as well as the highest median gross monthly salary.

And finally, here’s a survival guide for looking good when working from home

Lifestyle Journalist Amanda Chai shares some practical tips for professionals on how they can still dress for success even when they are working from home now, as part of the coronavirus business continuity plan. More importantly, don’t get caught wearing something inappropriate when the boss calls for a sudden video conference.

