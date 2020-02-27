Asian Insider, Feb 27: Singapore gets tough on those who flout the Infectious Diseases law

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Singapore Home Affairs Minister says those who flout the Infectious Diseases law will be taken to task, as two errant patients will face charges on Friday and Malaysia’s political crisis looks set to worsen with no immediate solution in sight.

SINGAPORE WILL TAKE STRONG ACTION AGAINST THOSE WHO FLOUT CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Singapore authorities will take strong action against those who break the rules meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus here, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said on Thursday. His comments come a day after it was announced that action had been taken against three Chinese nationals who flouted coronavirus containment measures here.

Fighting outbreak with rewards and donations

Hubei, China: Authorities in the epicentre of the global coronavirus epidemic will pay residents there as much as 10,000 yuan (S$1,985) if they proactively report symptoms of the illness and it is confirmed after testing.

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping and six of his top officials have donated money from their own pockets to fight the coronavirus, as the government scrambles to mobilise public support that has wavered over its response to the outbreak.

Covid-19 updates

Singapore: Discharged patients here no longer have the virus and cannot infect others, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases said.

Tokyo: The health ministry confirmed the first case in Japan where a patient tested positive for coronavirus for a second time after being discharged from hospital.

Seoul: South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet. The new cases bring the total tally to 1,595.

Beijing: Mainland China reported 433 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 78,497. The number of new deaths stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since Jan 28, and down from 52 the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

Shenzhen: No more dogs and cats on the menu

Jakarta: Concerns about how the Indonesian government is handling the coronavirus outbreak have grown, as none of the 132 Indonesian lab tests for the virus came back positive.

JOHOR WILL HAVE A NEW GOVERNMENT AS MALAYSIA’S POLITICAL CRISIS WORSENS

A new coalition government is expected to take over Johor, with a simple majority of 28 seats. Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar's private secretary, Datuk Jaba Mohd Noah, said the Johor ruler was satisfied with the new coalition during his personal meeting with state assemblymen. "During the meeting, a total of 28 supported the new coalition, while 26 supported Pakatan Harapan. Two assemblymen were absent," he said.

No new Malaysian PM yet

Malaysia Correspondent Trinna Leong reports that Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has revealed that no candidate has been able to gain the majority support of Malaysia's 222 MPs, and as such, the matter will be referred to Parliament when it sits next month.

Latest from Kuala Lumpur

Planning for Poll: Former ruling party Umno has summoned its divisional leaders for a briefing at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters in expectation of fresh polls to solve the current political impasse.

In-fighting: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has accused interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of refusing to commit to delivering promises made by their Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Status quo: Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will remain as Kedah Menteri Besar despite his party leaving the Pakatan Harapan coalition earlier this week.

Malaysia Boleh: A change of prime minister takes a lot of hard work and is a worrying time for any country. But funny memes and text messages doing the rounds show that Malaysians haven't lost their sense of humour amid the turmoil.

MALAYSIA UNVEILS S$6.6B ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE

Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled a financial stimulus package worth RM20 billion (S$6.6 billion) on Thursday, to boost the country's flagging economy assailed by the coronavirus outbreak and political uncertainty. The stimulus package is targeted at tackling the impact of the outbreak, spurring growth and encouraging quality investments, Tun Dr Mahathir said.

HONG KONG COPS STANDING DOWN AS PROTESTS FADE

Hong Kong's riot police officers will begin returning to regular law enforcement duties such as crime prevention and traffic control because violent pro-democracy protests have faded, the force said on Thursday. The rallies and clashes have since died down, partly due to exhaustion and arrests, but also because of the emergence of a new deadly coronavirus.

See also: Hong Kong’s already frail economy is likely to remain in a slump in the year ahead even as the government carves out a stimulus package worth more than HK$120 billion (S$21.6 billion) to aid industries and residents.

MISUSE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION EXPOSES FLAW IN INDIA’S DATA PROTECTION FRAMEWORK

India Correspondent Rohini Mohan reports that a mob reportedly targeted Muslim-owned vehicles for arson by first looking up their licence plate numbers on a government database. Curious to see if personal data could be traced so easily, this reporter found the vehicle registration database online and keyed in my car's plate number. A second later, my name popped up. Searches of three other number plates also revealed the owners' names.

See also: A US government commission faulted India's response to deadly communal riots in New Delhi and urged the government to take swift action to protect the Muslim minority.

IN OTHER NEWS

BIG HEART: Nine-year-old Australian boy Quaden Bayles whose distress from bullying became a viral video will donate hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland.

TALL BUILDING: Thailand's richest man, billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has his sights on building the nation's tallest skyscraper.

