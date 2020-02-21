Asian Insider, Feb 21: Coronavirus spread enters new phase; Thai court disbands popular opposition party

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: East Asia grapples with coronavirus, Thai court orders dissolution of Future Forward Party, India prepares for Trump’s visit and more.

EAST ASIA BATTLES CORONAVIRUS

With new clusters in Japan and South Korea and an alarming number of infections still in China, concerns were mounting that the outbreak could be entering a new phase - with infections spreading now more rapidly in other Asian countries, beyond China. South Korea has now reported over 200 cases and designated the cities of Daegu and Cheongdo as "special care zones" to contain the spread of the disease. In Japan some public gatherings were being scrapped to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, China's central province Hubei updated the death toll to 2,144, at the end of Thursday.

THAI COURT ORDERS DISSOLUTION OF FUTURE FORWARD PARTY

Thailand's Constitutional Court earlier today ruled to dissolve Future Forward, the country's second biggest opposition party, and ban its executives from politics for 10 years over loans from party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Thailand Correspondent Hathai Techakitteranun says the move comes just days before a no-confidence motion against the ruling coalition is due to be debated in Parliament. The debate and vote is scheduled for Feb 24-28.

MAYBE IT WON'T BE MILLIONS WAITING TO SEE TRUMP IN INDIA

India is eagerly preparing to receive US President Donald Trump next week but officials could also be hoping to temper his expectations of millions lining up to greet him. Mr Trump has mentioned this in some of the public gatherings he's had. The US President arrives in the western city of Ahmedabad on Monday, on his first official visit to India, and heads to a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world's biggest cricket stadium, soon after.

MALAYSIA'S SOURING ECONOMY THE PRICE OF POLITICS

Malaysia's economic woes are turning the spotlight on the nation's single-largest uncertainty - political leadership succession. Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez writes that the economy was already collapsing before the coronavirus outbreak that started in China in December. It slowed to 3.6 per cent, its weakest in a decade, in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the outlook for the first quarter of this year is looking increasingly grim.

TINDER AND POKEMON-GO LIKE APP TO RESTORE INDONESIA'S FORESTS

A picture of huge swathes of greenery flickers on the smartphone screen. A question pops up: do you see primary natural forest in more than half of the picture? And just like in the Tinder dating app, swipe left or right to answer. It is through these games that the new interactive app, Urundata, introduced by land project RESTORE+, hopes to marshall many minds to help save tropical rainforests in Indonesia, the world's largest after the Amazon and Congo basins, and support indigenous communities.

IN OTHER NEWS

TALEBAN, AFGHAN FORCES PACT: Afghan, international and Taleban forces will observe a seven-day period of reduced violence in Afghanistan beginning at midnight today (1930 GMT) as part of a new pact. This was stated by an Afghan official and Taleban leaders. The agreement was struck during protracted negotiations between US and Taleban representatives that began in Qatar in 2018, and could lead to a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, they said.

JAPAN-S.KOREA AGREE TO MEET: Japan and South Korea have agreed to hold talks on export controls on March 10 in Seoul, Japan's Trade Ministry said today. The Japanese government last December reversed curbs on exports of photoresists to South Korea, one of three technology materials which it had restricted since July. Both nations plan to seek further improvement over the export controls system and management.

UPROAR OVER RICH MARRY POOR REMARK BY INDON MINISTER: Indonesia's Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister has caused an uproar by asking his country's rich to marry the poor to reduce poverty. The Minister has clarified that his remarks were a suggestion only

