Asian Insider Feb 19: Singapore’s security-oriented budget

SINGAPORE: DETERRENCE AND DIPLOMACY

Singapore, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the arrival of British colonial agent Sir Stamford Raffles, unveiled an annual Budget laden with sops to citizens born in the 1950s - the so-called Merdeka (Freedom) Generation - that many consider smells of an election-year Budget, although polls are officially not due until 2021. Still, in keeping with its take-no-chances approach to things the No. 1 item on the expenditure list is security, for which it has allotted nearly 30 per cent of the Budget. Before you gasp, do note that this includes the money allotted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the island seeing diplomacy as a key element of its defence.

Coincidentally, the Budget was announced on the day Singapore announced that 18-year-old footballing prodigy Ben Davis, who plays for English Premier League Club Fulham, has failed to report for mandatory National Service, suggesting action to follow.

AUSTRALIA: REFUGEES’ RELIEF

For the past four decades Australia has assiduously sought to work itself closer to Asia, ending a White Australia policy and stressing its Asian links. Thanks to its exports to Asia’s rising economies, it has managed to avoid a recession for a quarter century. This week, though, polls suggested that the ruling Liberal-National coalition has benefited from taking a page or two from the playbook of the Europeans who settled Australia. A dramatic scare campaign on border protection, and claims that opposition Labor would spark an immigrant wave, has helped the Scott Morrison government close the public opinion gap with Labor.

MALAYSIA: BROKEN PROMISES

At 93, most people would be happy if they could get out of bed unaided. Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad is not only fully agile, he can’t seem to stop expanding his political base. Last week, he said his party would stretch its wings into the offshore state of Sabah, reversing position on coalition partners that are entrenched in the state. Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh says tensions are rising in the ruling coalition as ‘Dr M’ continues to welcome opposition members into his camp.

INDONESIA: DOUSING FIRES

Indonesia's two presidential candidates - incumbent Joko Widodo and challenger Prabowo Subianto - have held the second of five scheduled televised debates and one issue that sparked debate was forest fires, an annual blight emanating from West Kalimantan and other provinces in the archipelagic nation that affects large parts of South-east Asia. Prabowo's team is challenging Joko's claim that his administration has largely succeeded in containing the practice of farmers burning off scrub land to prepare the ground for the next crop.

Prabowo, a retired military general, lost narrowly to ex-furniture salesman Joko in the last election and pundits, for the moment, have the president ahead in the race.

CHINA: SILICON VALLEY? YAWN..

It's no secret that China is in a race to catch, and surpass, the United States in technology. Just how methodically do they pursue this? Now, the authorities have unveiled plans to integrate 11 cities in the Pearl River delta, including Macau and Hong Kong, toward its Greater Bay Area plan. The running thread in the integration plan: science and technology, intellectual property protection and innovation. The Greater Bay Area plan follows President Xi Jinping's push for manufacturing, titled the Made in China 2025 Masterplan.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Indians are rallying behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a terror bombing in Jammu and Kashmir State killed 44 paramilitary troopers, says Reuters.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines, has opposed a plan by the government in the Indonesian tourist island of Bali to impose a levy on foreign tourists meant to fund environment and conservation projects.

Mongolia has temporarily suspended operations of all KFC restaurants in the country, as 42 people were hospitalised and hundreds showed food poisoning symptoms after eating at one of the fast-food chain's outlets, says Reuters.

