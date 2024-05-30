Asian Insider: Escalation risks in Taiwan Strait a top worry | How South Korea’s oldest beauty pageant could revive an ancient city

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
May 30, 2024, 08:42 PM
Published
May 30, 2024, 04:00 PM

Dear ST reader, 

Regional security will be front and centre this weekend, as the world’s defence chiefs descend on Singapore for the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. 

As usual, all eyes and ears will be trained on US-China interactions at the summit, where China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun is slated to meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. South-east Asia’s leaders will also be keenly watched for their views on potential conflict in the South China Sea, as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto take the podium for key speeches.

Our exclusive interview with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong also sheds some light on the issue, as she tells assistant foreign editor Clement Tan that her biggest concern is the risk of escalation and miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, India’s mammoth elections will draw to a close on Saturday and we will be tracking the vote-counting as it gets underway on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not win as big as he had hoped for, bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy reports from New Delhi. 

Elsewhere, the Indian diaspora is making its mark on politics in Canberra, writes correspondent Jonathan Pearlman, and could well produce an Australian Rishi Sunak in years to come.

Also read the missive from our South Korea correspondent Wendy Teo on the novel idea the ancient city of Namwon has landed on for attracting more visitors – by opening up its famous beauty pageant to foreigners.

Miscalculation risk in Taiwan Strait is biggest concern: Australia’s Foreign Minister

Australia walks a tightrope in its relationship with China, its largest trading partner.

Read more:

China’s potential drone carrier signals murky waters ahead

Renewed debate over Taiwan’s UN status

China-Japan-South Korea cooperation back on track

One issue that threatens trilateral unity is North Korea and its nuclear programme.

Read more:

Data leak tests Japan-South Korea ties

India polls: Modi facing far more opposition than anticipated, say analysts

India’s popular PM is still widely seen as the front-runner candidate.

More election reads:

Exit poll industry faces biggest test

Why millions of migrant voters will not cast their ballot

Malaysia police station attacker could be radicalised by own family: Ex-militant

Authorities have said the attacker was a lone wolf with no connections to a militant group.

Read more: 

‘We thought they’d become peaceful’

Has China reached peak emissions?

Record wind and solar capacity additions continued in the first quarter of 2024.

More on the environment:

Australia’s green investment plan risks subsidies culture

Namwon, home of South Korea’s cherished love folk tale, reaches out to the world

The ancient city is wooing visitors and students with a beauty pageant and new university.

Read other social trend stories: 

China’s CEOs turn online stars

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top