Asian Insider Ep 23: China making up after hesitant start to tackling novel coronavirus

Workers produce protective suits at a factory in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province, on February 6, 2020, to support the supply of medical materials during a virus outbreak that originated from Hubei's provincial capital city of Wuhan. - Th
Workers produce protective suits at a factory in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province, on February 6, 2020, to support the supply of medical materials during a virus outbreak that originated from Hubei's provincial capital city of Wuhan. - The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said on February 6.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 23: China making up after hesitant start to tackling novel coronavirus

15:02 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Topics: 

Branded Content