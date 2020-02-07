TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 23: China making up after hesitant start to tackling novel coronavirus

15:02 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T