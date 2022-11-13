Malaysia Edition: Election rallies heat up | Floods disrupt hustings

Dear ST reader,
We’re just past the halfway point of campaigning for Malaysia’s general election on Nov 19 and the outcome still looks too close to call. Rainy weather in parts of the country has not just cast a dampener on hustings, it has renewed public anger against the caretaker government for holding polls during monsoon season.
Entering enemy territory
With less than a week to go till polling day, Malaysia’s parties are holding rallies in their rivals’ stronghold states in a bid to sway voters.
BN struggles to connect
Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s unpopularity has taken centre stage despite the coalition’s efforts to push its election pledge of stability and prosperity.
Flash floods disrupt hustings
Some candidates in Selangor stopped campaigning and instead visited affected residents after flash floods hit the Klang and Petaling districts.
Young, smart and articulate
Umno candidate Khairy Jamaluddin has upped the ante, urging voters in Sungai Buloh to support him now so he can be prime minister in the future.
Big fight in little Perlis
Umno’s decision to drop a party warlord from its candidate list has set up a big battle for Malaysia’s smallest state Perlis.