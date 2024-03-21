Asian Insider: Dust settles for Indonesia election | South Korean grannies return to school

Albert Wai
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 08:03 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 07:55 PM

As the dust settles for Indonesia’s presidential election, with official results showing that Prabowo Subianto has won the contest by a landslide, attention is now shifting to what one can expect under his leadership. Arlina Arshad writes about a possibly more visible Indonesia when it comes to international affairs.

Meanwhile, there is talk that outgoing Indonesian leader Joko Widodo might be a candidate to be the next chairman of Golkar, the country’s oldest political party. Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja reports on how such a move would provide a solid footing for Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the incoming vice-president. 

Hong Kong’s legislature voted unanimously to enact a landmark national security law that would punish offences such as treason, sedition and external interference. Magdalene Fung looks at the implications, including whether this might affect the city’s value proposition going forward.

In China, the chairman of Nongfu Spring and the country’s richest man Zhong Shanshan has drawn the ire of cyber nationalists. They accused him of disloyalty after the company’s green tea drink label appeared to depict Tokyo’s Senso-ji Buddhist temple. Lim Min Zhang analyses the fervour behind the backlash and implications for China-Japan ties.

Over in South Korea, middle-aged aunties and grannies are returning to school to complete their studies, as the country faces a labour crunch due to declining population. Wendy Teo reports.

Still on the topic of education, Debarshi Dasgupta writes about “dummy” schools in India that help to fake the attendance records of students so that they can qualify for school-leaving exams down the road. But on a daily basis, these students actually study at exam-coaching institutions to prepare themselves for cut-throat college entrance tests.

If you are planning a trip to Japan, top quality beef and fresh sushi are likely to be on your radar. Walter Sim reflects on how washoku, which has evolved to mean Japanese cuisine in general, is one the country’s top soft power assets.

