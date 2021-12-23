Asian Insider: Disaster zones in Philippines, Malaysia | Hong Kong-style democracy

But not a drop to drink. It has been a grim week for thousands of people in the Philippines and Malaysia, whose lives have been devastated by a typhoon and flooding.

Typhoon Rai left hundreds dead and over 600,000 displaced in the southern and central regions of the Philippines last week, with stranded victims in the Visayas and northern Mindanao islands in dire need of food and water, medicine and shelter, reports Raul Dancel from Manila.

In Peninsular Malaysia, dozens have died while many remain trapped in their homes since the weekend, reports Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan, as backlash grew over the government’s slow flood response and civilians mobilised private resources to rescue and aid victims. Our correspondent Nadirah H. Rodzi recounts the trauma of being stranded in the car with her daughter on a key Kuala Lumpur expressway, as floodwaters swirled around them. Watch Ram Anand’s report from Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, one of the worst-hit areas.

