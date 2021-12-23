Asian Insider: Disaster zones in Philippines, Malaysia | Hong Kong-style democracy

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, parts of South-east Asia turned into disaster zones as a fierce typhoon killed hundreds and downed infrastructure in the Philippines, while severe floods stranded and displaced thousands in Malaysia. Meanwhile Hong Kong’s legislative council election proved a damp squib with low voter turnout, indicating little appetite for its new Beijing-style democracy.
Water, water, everywhere …
But not a drop to drink. It has been a grim week for thousands of people in the Philippines and Malaysia, whose lives have been devastated by a typhoon and flooding.
Typhoon Rai left hundreds dead and over 600,000 displaced in the southern and central regions of the Philippines last week, with stranded victims in the Visayas and northern Mindanao islands in dire need of food and water, medicine and shelter, reports Raul Dancel from Manila.
In Peninsular Malaysia, dozens have died while many remain trapped in their homes since the weekend, reports Malaysia correspondent Hazlin Hassan, as backlash grew over the government’s slow flood response and civilians mobilised private resources to rescue and aid victims. Our correspondent Nadirah H. Rodzi recounts the trauma of being stranded in the car with her daughter on a key Kuala Lumpur expressway, as floodwaters swirled around them. Watch Ram Anand’s report from Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, one of the worst-hit areas.
Hong Kong-style democracy
Only 30 per cent of voters turned up last weekend to cast their ballot at Hong Kong’s legislature election, signalling limited buy-in for the territory’s new system that vets candidates and reduces directly-elected seats. Still, a largely pro-Beijing council could mean deep-seated socio-economic issues that plague the city can be resolved more quickly, writes Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.
Taiwan’s referendum vote also proved a flop as the low voter turnout of 41 per cent meant no referendums were passed. The result however could boost Taiwan’s trade relations with the US, writes Katherine Wei from Taipei.
Tricky relations with China
Navigating relations with China can be tricky, as Lithuania found when China’s customs agency erased the EU member nation from its register of countries earlier in December. This tussle is worth following, writes our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal, as it could result in a “sanctions hammer” that affects EU-China relations as well as global trade.
Meanwhile Australia’s usual bipartisan approach to foreign policy is being strained by US-China rivalry, writes Jonathan Pearlman in the latest instalment of Power Play, as it may be forced to choose between its security and its economic interests.
Malaysia politics
Federal government ally Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) stormed to victory in Malaysia’s largest state last weekend, winning over 90 per cent of the seats in the state legislature. This win not only secured the coalition’s hold in Sarawak, it boosts GPS’ credentials as kingmaker in the next general election.
Indonesia’s green power
Indonesia is a goldmine of renewable energy but much of it remains untapped. Our correspondents Linda Yulisman and Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja visit the country’s large-scale solar and hydro- power plants and report on how it plans to meet its green energy goals. Regional correspondent Arlina Arshad examines the biggest stumbling block to Indonesia upping its share of green power - the country’s heavy reliance on coal, of which it is amongst the world’s largest producers and exporters.
Chicken rice for Seoul; Panda mania
Singapore food is gaining ground in South Korea, writes Chang May Choon in the latest edition of Letters from the Bureau, even if the recipes need to be adjusted to charm palates more used to kimchi and gochujang.
The first panda cub born in Singapore will soon be named and shown to the public. Danson Cheong and Ng Keng Gene chart his progress, and speak to the Sichuan keepers who took care of his parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia.
