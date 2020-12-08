Asian Insider, Dec 8: Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets; India’s farmer protest

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Asia mounts efforts to secure vaccines; Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content; Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown; Japan unveils $945 billion fresh stimulus; Singapore to host World Economic Forum meet next year, and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

Asia moves to stockpile vaccines for millions

Asia's bid to secure vaccines for millions of its people gained momentum as Britain said it will start rolling out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine today and a 90-year-old British grandma became the first to get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside trials.

Besides securing millions of vaccine doses, Asian economies have been reviewing regulations on vaccine candidates and easing procedures to enable easy transportation.

India emerged as perhaps the biggest buyers of vaccines, purchasing 1.6 billion doses from various pharmaceutical companies, according to a report by US-based Duke University. The 1.6 billion doses would cover 800 million people, or 60 per cent of the population, India Correspondent Rohini Mohan reports.

South Korea said today it had signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people but that it would wait to see potential side-effects before inoculating people. Seoul also moved to more than triple the number of coronavirus vaccine containers aircraft can carry, by easing limits on dry ice needed to keep them cold.

Indonesia, on Sunday, received nearly 1.2 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and is hoping to get another 1.8 million doses of Sinovac's vaccine by January. Indonesia Correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja writes that the archipelago has also set a deadline of two weeks to finalise rules on how these vaccines will be distributed.

In Singapore, national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said it would prioritise the shipment of Covid-19 vaccines above other cargo once these become available. The nation's aviation regulator and airport operator have also established a task force to ensure safe transportation of the vaccines.

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

In a world-first, Australia moved today to make Facebook Inc and Google pay its media outlets for news content.

Under laws to be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Big Tech firms will have to negotiate how much they pay local publishers and broadcasters for content that appears on their platforms. If they can't strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide how much they will need to pay.

The move is aimed at protecting independent journalism. The Internet giants have strongly opposed the law seen as one of the strongest checks on their market power, globally.

"Our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world... and ultimately sustain our media landscape here in Australia," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in the capital Canberra.

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown in protest against new laws

Indian farmers, protesting the reform of laws to open up trade in agricultural produce, escalated their efforts today by taking their campaign across the country and calling for a one-day nationwide strike.

The protests, so far, have been limited to the outskirts of the capital city where tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been camping. Farmers called for the blockage of major roads and rail lines across the country and won support from railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions.

The issue has snowballed into one of the biggest challenges facing the Narendra Modi government. Videos and images, meanwhile, have been spreading on social media and finding an echo in Indian communities overseas - among them in Canada. The issue caught the attention of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who released a Twitter video last week calling the events "concerning". India has summoned Canada's ambassador over the issue.

Japan unveils $945 billion fresh stimulus to speed up recovery

Japan announced a fresh US$708 billion (S$945 billion) economic stimulus package today to speed up the recovery from the country’s deep coronavirus-driven slump.

The move targets investment in new growth areas such as green and digital innovation and the new stimulus package will include about 40 trillion yen (S$513 billion) in direct fiscal spending and initiatives targeted at reducing carbon emissions and boosting digital technologies, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a meeting with ruling party executives.

His Cabinet was due to endorse the stimulus package later today. This would bring the combined value of coronavirus-related stimulus by Tokyo to about US$3 trillion.

Also read:

Japan exits recession as economy rebounds from record slump

Singapore to host World Economic Forum in May next year

Singapore is set to host the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting next May, which will see top political, business and academic leaders gather to discuss pressing global issues. The decision was announced late last night in Switzerland in view of the Covid-19 situation in Europe. WEF said that the meeting in Singapore "will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic".

In other news...

Uncertainty in politics sours Malaysia's credit rating: Leading credit rating agency Fitch's move to downgrade Malaysia's sovereign rating from A- to BBB+ has cast a light on governance and political instability in the country, where a third prime minister in as many years is facing a potential ouster. Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh says this is a reversal of sorts for the country that was seen as a beacon of political stability till 2018.

S. Korea shows interest in joining CPTPP deal: South Korean President Moon Jae-in mooted the idea of his country entering the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, joining China in expressing interest in a pact that Japan is credited for leading to fruition. Japan Correspondent Walter Sim reports.

Mystery illness affects 400 people in India: Indian authorities are investigating if organochlorines used as pesticides or in mosquito control caused the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in the past few days.

Thanks for reading The Straits Times and this newsletter. We will be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali