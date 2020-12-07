Asian Insider, Dec 7: US-China talks; Asia’s virus busters; Indonesia’s high-profile arrests

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: China’s Wang Yi calls for resumption of US-China talks; Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces party renewal challenge; Asia’s virus busters win ST’s Asian of the Year award; skeptics doubt Indonesia’s commitment to fighting graft despite high-profile arrests, and more.

China's Wang Yi calls for resumption of talks with US as Washington prepares to sanction more Hong Kong officials

China's top diplomat Wang Yi called for a resumption of talks with officials of the incoming Biden administration even as reports hinted that Washington could be preparing to impose further sanctions on Hong Kong officials.

Addressing the Board of the US-China Business Council virtually, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi brought up the need to rebuild mutual trust in the next phase of US-China relations.

The Foreign Minister’s remarks follow Washington’s move to introduce new travel restrictions for several members of the Chinese Communist Party last week, reportedly over human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. Bloomberg, meanwhile, reported that the US was preparing to sanction close to a dozen more Chinese officials for their role in the disqualification of a dozen Hong Kong legislators.

US, China dominated arms market in 2019, says SIPRI report

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces party renewal challenge

Seventy-five year old state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi led her party to a stunning victory in national elections last month resulting in the National League for Democracy winning 396 of the 476 contested seats in national Parliament.

Now all eyes are on the members of her new Cabinet as well as who she appoints as President. Her reserved ways of working, however, is beginning to attract criticism.

Under Ms Suu Kyi, the NLD government is highly centralised, writes Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee. Critics allege she is micromanaging, and many in Myanmar hesitate to openly speak ill of her for fear of triggering a backlash from her formidable fan base, she adds. Read the full story for more (for subscribers).

Japan's twin challenge - Covid-19 & bird flu

The emergence of a new cluster of coronavirus infections in Japan's coldest city - Asahikawa, which is about 14km north of Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido - has raised concerns about what the rest of the country may face as winter sets in.

On Sunday (Dec 6), the number of cases recorded on the island was more than 10,000, and Asahikawa had accounted for 16 per cent of the 256 deaths. Seeing the sharp spike the government has deployed nurses from the country's Self Defence Forces to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, many are calling for a halt to the government's "Go To Travel" campaign, which they feel is contributing to the growing number of infections. Support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet too has taken a knock, sliding from 63 per cent to 50 per cent, according to a Kyodo News survey.

As if this wasn't enough, the agriculture ministry announced today that the outbreak of Avian influenza in the country has been detected in a fifth Japanese prefecture making it the worst outbreak Japan has seen in more than four years.

Japanese ponder over the Olympics as Covid-19 pandemic rages on, by Japan Correspondent Walter Sim

Asia's virus busters named ST Asians of the Year

Six Asians who've been working tirelessly to help find ways to contain the pandemic have been nominated winners of The Straits Times Asian of the Year award for this year. In one way or another, they contributed, and continue to do so, to prevent as many people as possible from getting the deadly disease in as little time as possible.

The recipients are Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen, who led the team that mapped and published online the first complete genome of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that sparked the pandemic; three scientists - China's Major-General Chen Wei, Japan's Dr Ryuichi Morishita and Singapore's Professor Ooi Eng Eong - who are among those at the forefront of developing vaccines against the virus; and two businessmen - South Korea's Mr Seo Jung-jin and India's Mr Adar Poonawalla - whose companies will enable the making and dispensing of the vaccines and other Covid-19 treatments to the world.

ST Asians of the Year

Top scientist's decision to publish genome map made at some personal risk

'People's Hero' worked on virus treatment at Ground Zero

Japanese expert charts a radical path with DNA vaccine

Professor credits teamwork as S'pore joins race for Covid-19 vaccine

Biotech boss aims for a Covid-19-free S. Korea by next spring

This chief executive helps poorer countries level up in access to vaccines

Indonesia prepares for regional elections, despite Covid-19 fears

The country may be the worst affected in South-east Asia in terms of coronavirus elections but 100 million Indonesians are preparing eagerly to vote in this Wednesday's regional elections.

Campaigning has been going on vigorously on the ground - not entirely surprising with rallies, concerns, sporting races and bazaars forming the bedrock of election campaigns in the country.

It has been happening online too with candidates turning to Zoom and TikTok, although these have been fewer. Less than 100 campaigns were carried out online, even though 6,000 official accounts of candidates were registered with the election commission, writes Indonesia Correspondent Linda Yulisman.

Indonesia's decision to go ahead with regional polls sparks fears of virus spreading

Coronavirus poses new challenge for Indonesia's spot-on pollsters

Scepticism in Indonesia about fight against graft: Scepticism continues to abound despite two high-profile arrests as the nation fights corruption. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo was the first to be accused of accepting a bribe of 3.4 billion rupiah (S$320,848) in exchange for granting a lobster larvae export permit. Over the weekend, Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara was arrested over alleged bribery in the supply of Covid-19 aid packages.

Police in India arrest 10 under new 'love jihad' law: Police in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh arrested 10 men for allegedly compelling women to change their religion after getting married, using a new anti-conversion law popularly called the "love jihad" law.

Hong Kong police security unit arrests eight over campus protest: The city's new national security unit made a series of arrests over a university protest last month, a case that has heightened concerns about an erosion of academic freedom in the Asian financial hub.



