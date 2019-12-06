Asian Insider Dec 6: Pyongyang's threat, Uighur Bill, Staying single in China

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Kim Jong Un’s possible plans to strike around Christmas; China’s anger over Washington’s offensive; political chaos in Malaysia; how single women are dealing with their loneliness in China and more.

IS PYONGYANG PREPARING TO STRIKE WASHINGTON?

North Korea's getting restless with no fresh offer from Washington for talks or concessions for Pyongyang. Leader Kim Jong Un had set a year-end deadline for the same. ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh says satellite images indicate Pyongyang could be preparing to conduct rocket engine tests at the Sohae Launch Facility, which had been dismantled earlier. The country has also warned about an undefined "Christmas present" for the US. While denuclearisation negotiations have been deadlocked since a summit in Hanoi broke down, Kim is due to make a New Year speech on Jan 1. A war of words, meanwhile, is on.

Here’s more:

CHINA REACTS ANGRILY TO WASHINGTON'S TWIN OFFENSIVE

US-China relations seemed set for a downturn with Washington approving a Bill targeting Beijing's crackdown on ethnic Muslim minorities and America objecting to World Bank's plans to continue lending to China. The twin moves follow US President Donald Trump's approval of the US legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.

Some of the matters in the new Uighur Bill set to anger China include a ban on export to China of items that can be used for surveillance of individuals and a call for sanctions against a member of the powerful politburo, for the first time.

Also read:

ASIA-PACIFIC COUNTRIES GROWING WARY OF CHINA'S RISE

People in Asia-Pacific welcome China's economic rise but are wary of its growing military might, a new survey shows. China has been named the top threat in the Asia Pacific - by 40 per cent of Australians, 50 per cent of Japanese and 62 per cent of Filipinos, according to Pew Research Centre's latest report, which is based on a survey across 34 countries. Now even investments from China is seen as a potential liability in the region.

Also read:

CHAOS AND DRAMA AT MALAYSIA'S POLITICAL MEETS

The truce between warring factions of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party, a key component of the ruling coalition, was short-lived. Tensions led to violent scuffles at the youth congress meet earlier today. Delegates aligned with PKR deputy president Azmin Ali decided to keep away from the rest of the party's youth wing congress meeting in a move that will likely widen the split with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, at the opposition Umno national assembly, the presidents of United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) sat on the same stage, in a major sign of warming ties between the Malay-Muslim parties, which had fought bitterly for decades.

Catch up:

I'M SINGLE AND I CAN DEAL WITH IT, SAY CHINA WOMEN

Intimacy on demand is gaining popularity in China as the number of single women in the middle-income group rise. Shops selling virtual friends are appearing on Chinese messaging app WeChat and e-commerce sites such as Taobao. Other, slightly older single women, meanwhile, are looking for sperm donors abroad.

Don't miss:

IN OTHER NEWS

HONG KONG MARCH: Pro-democracy activists have vowed to hold another massive rally over the weekend, with some protesters saying it would be the last chance for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to address people's woes. The city police have given the go-ahead for the protesters - the first time they have done so since mid-August.

RAPE VIOLENCE: Four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman near the southern city of Hyderabad have been shot dead during an alleged botched escape attempt – in a development that has earned the police both criticism and praise. The rape of the woman, a vet, had triggered public outrage across the country amid heated debates on the lack of safety for women.

GARUDA CEO & HIS SMUGGLED BIKE: Indonesian national airline Garuda Indonesia's CEO has been told to leave his post after he was caught allegedly trying to smuggle a classic 1972 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on a flight to the country.

