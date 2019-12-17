Asian Insider, Dec 17: Musharraf faces death sentence, India protests spread, Taiwanese Youtuber in trouble after featuring Tsai Ing-wen

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in landmark ruling; storm of protests in India grow after atrocities on students; Japan’s PM suffers another knock; Taiwanese Youtuber loses China fans after featuring Taiwan president and more.

FORMER PAKISTAN PRESIDENT MUSHARRAF SENTENCED TO DEATH FOR TREASON

Pakistan's long-time ruler Pervez Musharraf, who as army chief toppled the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1999 and ruled as the country's president till 2008, has been sentenced to death, in a six-year long high treason proceeding. The much watched former president who supported America's war against terrorism is currently in Dubai and undergoing medical treatment. The charge relates to his decision to suspend the constitution in 2007, to impose emergency rule in a move seen as a bid to extend his tenure, despite widespread protests. He becomes the country's first military ruler to be tried for high treason for suspending the constitution, in a ruling that has raised hopes about the power of the judiciary and civilian rule in the country. Gen Musharraf, however, still has the option to appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court.

HORROR STORIES AT INDIAN UNIVERSITIES GALVANISES OPPOSITION

Images and witness accounts of police atrocities on unarmed students who had participated in protests against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, at two universities, galvanised the opposition and those not in favour of the change, signalling further polarisation within the country, on the issue. The government has said the new law will have a bearing only on infiltrators and will not impact minorities within the country but skeptics fear it is a bid to turn India into a distinctively Hindu state. Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked to reschedule his visit while Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen did not make it for a discussion on the Indian Ocean in India, last weekend.

ABE SUFFERS ANOTHER KNOCK AMID ONGOING SAKURA PARTY CONTROVERSY

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered another knock as the Osaka High Court held earlier today that the government's initial failure to disclose information on a land deal at the centre of a 2017 cronyism scandal was illegal. The verdict comes amid an ongoing controversy over whether he wined and dined voters at a tax-payer funded sakura or cherry blossoms spring garden party, which has stirred talk of a snap election.

TAIWAN YOUTUBE CELEBRITY LOSES CHINA FANS AFTER INTERVIEWING PRESIDENT TSAI

Taiwanese web celebrity Potter King - who is followed on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and who's real name is Chen Chia-chin - posted his interview with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen but ended up losing quite a few fans in China, for referring to her as 'President'. This comes as Taiwan prepares for elections on Jan 11 and China keeps a close watch on trends.

INDONESIA & MALAYSIA'S MARTIAL ART FORM GAINS UNESCO RECOGNITION

Silat, the old martial art form that is claimed by both Indonesia and Malaysia, has won recognition from Unesco as part of the world's intangible heritage. But did Unesco say who was the right claimant? Read our story to find out.

IN OTHER NEWS

CHINA'S AIRCRAFT CARRIER: China commissioned its first domestically built aircraft carrier into service earlier today (Dec 17) at a key base on the shores of the disputed South China Sea, in another big step in the country’s ambitious military modernisation. The new carrier's design draws from the country’s first carrier, the Liaoning, which was bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in China.

E-SPORTS BODY IN SINGAPORE: A global governing body for e-sports was launched in Singapore on Monday (Dec 16), hoping to marry the fast-growing modern sport with Olympic values often tied to traditional ones.

INDONESIA BOOSTS XMAS SECURITY: Muslim-majority Indonesia will deploy nearly 200,000 security personnel nationwide ahead of Christmas to guard against potential terror attacks, police said. The deployment comes after a recent spate of attacks and is more than the 167,000 personnel deployed last year.

That’s it for today. We’ll be back with you tomorrow and thanks for reading.

Shefali