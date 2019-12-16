Asian Insider Dec 16: Xi supports Carrie Lam, protests on India citizenship law, South Korea-Japan meet on trade dispute

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced support for embattled Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam; protests over India’s controversial citizenship law grow; South Korea and Japan meet for trade talks for the first time since dispute began; and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

XI’S SUPPORT FOR CARRIE LAM

For the second time in a month, Chinese President Xi Jinping has voiced his support for embattled Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam - even as the months of continued unrests have taken an unprecedented toll on Hong Kong’s economy. In brief remarks before a closed door meeting with Mrs Lam in Beijing, President Xi said he recognised her courage to govern the Asian financial hub in “exceptional times” and supported the city’s police in upholding the law. At a meeting in Shanghai in November, Mr Xi expressed “high trust” in Mrs Lam. This public backing does not rule out any actions Beijing is said to be considering, but does suggest it will continue its patient approach for now.

What you need to know about Hong Kong today:

Hong Kong posts biggest airport passenger number fall in a decade

Hong Kong protests continue ahead of leader Carrie Lam's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong ad campaign touts protest-stricken city's freedoms

Five held over man's death in Hong Kong protests

PROTEST AGAINST INDIA CITIZENSHIP LAW GROWS

Protests in India against a controversial citizenship law passed is now into its sixth day, with demonstrations spreading and growing more violent. Over the weekend, police fired tear gas in New Delhi to disperse protesters who had been torching vehicles while at least six people were reportedly killed during violent protests in north-eastern India. Critics say that because the new law gives a pathway to citizenship based on religion, it undermines India’s secular foundation and discriminates against Muslims.

Read more: Opinion: The threat posed by India's new citizenship law

JAPAN-SOUTH KOREA MEET OVER TRADE DISPUTE

Trade officials from Japan and South Korea met today, the first such meeting since souring ties over wartime labour blew up into a trade war. The meeting was a welcome breakthrough, a sign that the two sides are at least opening a dialogue after months of a tit-for-tat dispute. Still, both sides were quick to tamp down expectations of a swift resolution.

Also read two views on the background to the South Korea-Japan dispute:

From Japanese defence minister and former foreign minister Kono Taro

From South Korean deputy foreign affairs minister Yoon Soongu

NEW ZEALAND CONTEMPLATES ADVENTURE TOURISM

As New Zealand authorities continue the search for the remaining people unaccounted for in the deadly volcano blast on White Island last week, questions are now being raised as to whether adventure tourism - so much a feature of visits to New Zealand - should remain a staple. Those who say it should point to how infrequent fatalities have been historically and argue that risk is what tourists come for.

Key developments: No luck in search for remaining bodies on New Zealand volcano

New Zealand observes a minute's silence for volcano victims; probes into tragedy will carry criminal penalties

POLICE COMMANDO ON DEATH ROW FOR MURDER IMPLICATES NAJIB

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak - already grappling with multiple lawsuits involving the 1MDB scandal - today was struck with another bombshell accusation, relating to the high-profile 2006 murder of Mongolian model Altantunya Shaaribu. Reports today revealed that former police commando Azilah Hadri, who is on death row for her murder, filed a statutory declaration saying that the then Malaysian deputy prime minister gave him the orders to “shoot to kill”. Mr Najib has rubbished the allegations. The 2006 murder case had captivated Malaysia at the time, in part because of the links it had to Mr Najib. It is not clear what impact the allegation will have on Azilah’s current bid to seek a federal review of his conviction and retrial of his case. OPne would expect that only if he escapes death row could there be implications for the former Malaysian premier.

Also read: Lurid tale of bribery and murder looms anew for Malaysia's Najib

IN OTHER NEWS

Tokyo 2020: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday (Dec 15), his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.

Philippines earthquake: Rescue teams in the southern Philippines searched for signs of life on Monday (Dec 16) in a collapsed shopping centre after a powerful earthquake that killed at least three people and wounded dozens more.

Double burden: Low- and middle-income countries risk seeing their development progress slashed by the double-edged sword of obesity and undernutrition, both caused by a lack of access to affordable healthy food, a report in The Lancet warned on Monday (Dec 16).

That’s it for today, Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow.

-Jeremy