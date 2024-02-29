Asian Insider: Debating the world and how it affects home | Can Taylor Swift move the needle for Biden?

Every four years we have a Feb 29, but there are exceptions to this rule: at the turn of every century, we miss a leap year – but there are also exceptions to this rule. It’s all quite complicated, so why do we have leap years?

Well, it’s mainly to keep things in sync – it’s a correction to counter the fact that Earth’s orbit isn’t precisely 365 days a year. So while humans try to keep the months in sync with annual events, including solstices, global events are falling out of sync. There are ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, rising US-China competition and deepening fault lines along race and religion. 

Foreign editor Li Xueying, in her commentary “Debating the world and how it affects home”, noted that it can be difficult to have a coherent understanding of what Singapore’s interests are on various issues. Still, we have little choice but to try to understand, knowing how interconnected the globe is.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that given Singapore’s social fabric and the deluge of information on the Israel-Hamas conflict, it was necessary for educators to have frank discussions with students to help them understand the complex topic.

In South Korea, there is a rising trend of suicides and mental health issues among the young people, and this has pushed the government to implement health policy reforms. 

If all these are too much to bear, you may want to seek solace in the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, despite a Filipino lawmaker criticising Singapore over its exclusivity deal with the American pop giant.

Debating the world and how it affects home

From the recent Indonesian election to the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, seemingly faraway events are hitting home.

More on the wars:

Young Gazans’ positive spirit shines through despite injuries: SAF doctor 

Ukraine war two years on, through Asian eyes

Overseas citizens anxious as India cancels permanent residence for over 100 in diaspora

The government can remove one’s OCI status if one expresses “disaffection towards the Constitution... or in the interest of sovereignty of India”.

More on India:

Butter chicken spat throws light on sizzling culinary disputes across South Asia

Asian Insider Podcast: Guns, drugs, politics ravaging Manipur in India

S’pore-registered firm accused of swindling $1.2b in Japan’s largest scam

Sky Premium International is alleged to have swindled 26,000 people.

More on Japan:

Japan’s successful H3 launch breathes new life into battered space sector

Chinese diaspora caught in the tangle of Australia-China ties

The fates of two Chinese-Australians detained by Beijing highlight the complex interplay of geopolitics and loyalties that the community finds itself in.

Read more:

Spy row erupts in Australia over ‘traitor’ politician

Why some Taiwanese want to boycott the ‘Ke Mu San’ TikTok dance

Some see the dance as well as TikTok as Chinese tools to “brainwash” Taiwanese youth.

More from Hong Kong and mainland China:

Sparks fly as Hong Kong prepares for its own national security law

Data leak involving Chinese firm spotlights hacking-for-hire practices

American Evolution 2024: Can Taylor Swift move the needle for Biden?

A poll in January found that nearly 18 per cent said they are likely to support a candidate endorsed by her.

Read more:

Filipino lawmaker hits out at Singapore over Swift deal

What to expect from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour musical extravaganz

