Asian Insider: Cui Tiankai on Taiwan | ST correspondent’s Covid-19 ordeal in Shanghai

More than two years into the pandemic, China still insists its “zero Covid” policy is the only way to go. China correspondents Elizabeth Law and Danson Cheong count the true cost of the strategy in our latest Asian Insider Special. Testing in the major Chinese cities alone could cost an annual 1.7 trillion yuan (S$350 billion), 1.5 per cent of China’s GDP. These procedures have also generated a mountain of medical waste.

Elizabeth tells of her harrowing ordeal after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Shanghai airport. Despite mild symptoms, she spent 11 days in a hospital where she was given CT scans, an ECG and 14 blood draws, and subsequently another seven days in a quarantine hotel. Read on for more.

